Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) Shares Rose While Lenox Wealth Management Boosted Holding; Viacom (VIAB) Shares Rose While Tobam Trimmed Holding by $13.67 Million

Tobam decreased its stake in Viacom Inc (VIAB) by 45.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam sold 471,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 567,345 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.95 million, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Viacom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.61. About 2.31M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 02/04/2018 – CBS considers all-stock bid for Viacom below market value; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM: SVOD PARTNERS INTERESTED IN REBOOTS OF OLD SHOWS; 26/03/2018 – VIACOM INC – VIACOM TO MAKE INVESTMENT IN DAY ZERO; 09/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Viacom Makes Counter-Proposal to CBS Offer; 30/04/2018 – Viacom Unveils Viacom Digital Studios @ First-Ever Digital Content NewFront; 16/05/2018 – Redstone family say CBS plan ‘invalid’ as courtroom showdown looms; 16/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Judge To Hear CBC vs. Viacom Arguments Today; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM INC – NOW EXPECT OVER $300 MLN IN RUN-RATE SAVINGS IN FISCAL 2019 RELATED TO COST TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVES; 05/03/2018 – VIACOM: JUST MADE FIRST MOBILE DEAL FOR PARAMOUNT PLUS SERVICE; 03/04/2018 – CBS submits below market value bid for Viacom

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) by 645.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc bought 7,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 9,110 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $797,000, up from 1,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $88.94. About 660,788 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Risk Services (NW) Ltd; 15/05/2018 – MARSHALL WACE ADDED AVA, SCI, NTRS, CME, AJG IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Investment News: Bill Kline out as head of Gallagher’s $55 billion retirement-plan aggregator; 02/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS CLEARPOINT FINL; 18/05/2018 – INSURANCE BROKER ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO SAYS COMPANY WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR DEVELOPMENTS ON U.S. WITHDRAWAL FROM IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181273: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.; Palladium Equity Partners IV, L.P; 08/04/2018 – Chicago Cubs and Gallagher Announce “Gallagher Way”; 26/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Names Arthur J. Bacci Executive Vice President and Chief Wealth Officer; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY IN PACT TO SELL PRONTO INSURANCE TO AJG; 10/05/2018 – Palladium Equity Partners Enters into Definitive Agreement to Sell Pronto Insurance to Arthur J. Gallagher & Co

Tobam, which manages about $5.57B and $1.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY) by 675,970 shares to 2.48 million shares, valued at $22.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gap Inc/The (NYSE:GPS) by 373,208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU).

Analysts await Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) to report earnings on November, 15. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 23.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VIAB’s profit will be $309.71 million for 8.10 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Viacom Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 27 investors sold AJG shares while 164 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 147.24 million shares or 1.82% more from 144.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Trust accumulated 0.08% or 32,152 shares. New Vernon Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 4.2% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 24,282 shares. Raymond James & invested in 349,319 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Assetmark has invested 0% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 2,771 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability has 17 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 7,105 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Metropolitan Life Ins Company New York invested in 0.04% or 27,508 shares. Geode Cap Lc owns 2.71 million shares. Paragon Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 255 shares. Maryland Mngmt, a Maryland-based fund reported 6,320 shares. Sit Assocs has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Bollard Group Lc reported 0.28% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Glenview Bancshares Tru Dept accumulated 3,950 shares.

