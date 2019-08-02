Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) to pay $0.43 on Sep 20, 2019; Profund Advisors Trimmed Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Position

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) is expected to pay $0.43 on Sep 20, 2019. (NYSE:AJG) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.43 dividend. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s current price of $89.97 translates into 0.48% yield. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $89.97. About 1.11 million shares traded or 16.53% up from the average. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY N PACT TO SELL PRONTO INSURANCE TO AJG; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q EPS $1.26; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 12/04/2018 – Insurance broker Arthur J Gallagher to sponsor rugby in UK; 12/04/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER – AGREED TO MULTI-YEAR STRATEGIC BUSINESS, MARKETING PARTNERSHIP WITH 2018-19 SEASON AS OFFICIAL TITLE SPONSOR OF PREMIERSHIP RUGBY; 29/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires McGregor & Associates; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY PARTNERS- ONE OF ITS AFFILIATED FUNDS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL PRONTO HOLDCO LLC TO RISK PLACEMENT SERVICES INC; 08/04/2018 – Chicago Cubs and Gallagher Announce “Gallagher Way”; 02/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires ClearPoint Financial, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Net $239.2M

Profund Advisors Llc decreased Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) stake by 14.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Profund Advisors Llc sold 6,599 shares as Lilly Eli & Co (LLY)’s stock declined 7.81%. The Profund Advisors Llc holds 37,627 shares with $4.88M value, down from 44,226 last quarter. Lilly Eli & Co now has $107.29B valuation. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $110.51. About 3.51M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 08/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical Data from Pilot Study of Combination of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab); 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, TWO-YEAR SURVIVAL RATE FOR OPDIVO WAS 16.9% VERSUS 6.0% FOR STANDARD CHEMOTHERAPY; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly beat first-quarter earnings expectations; 23/04/2018 – FDA Advisory Committee Recommends the Approval of Baricitinib 2mg, but not 4mg, for the Treatment of Moderately-to-Severely Act; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Next big test for biotech investors is FDA review on Lilly arthritis drug; 20/04/2018 – Lilly to Present Phase 3 Data at AAN 2018 Reinforcing Commitment to New, Innovative Therapies in Migraine; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN EMA OKS LYNPARZA: MAINTENANCE OVARIAN CANCER; 23/04/2018 – Eli Lilly’s Elanco: Jensen Was Most Recently CFO for Celanese Corp; 20/04/2018 – Lilly Reports Additional Top-Line Results from CYRAMZA® (ramucirumab) Phase 3 RANGE Study in Advanced or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Philadelphia Trust reported 0.12% stake. Cypress Cap Management Ltd Liability Com (Wy) stated it has 20 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Argyle Cap Mngmt has invested 1.87% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 167,861 shares. Bailard holds 0.02% or 2,799 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,406 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Com invested in 837,512 shares. Parkside Finance Fincl Bank And Tru invested in 0.17% or 3,778 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 286,299 shares. Sterling Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 0.07% or 51,977 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 108,217 shares. Cornerstone, Washington-based fund reported 1,107 shares. Jag Cap Management Ltd, a Missouri-based fund reported 157,962 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.35% or 132,660 shares. Moreover, Atria Invs Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Profund Advisors Llc increased Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) stake by 22,674 shares to 123,464 valued at $3.15M in 2019Q1. It also upped Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY) stake by 33,363 shares and now owns 80,463 shares. Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Eli Lilly & Co had 14 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan initiated Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Bank of America. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13. The firm has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, March 22. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was initiated by UBS with “Buy”.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $128.51 million activity. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC had sold 200,000 shares worth $25.35 million. $50,281 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was bought by Smiley Joshua L on Wednesday, June 5. 4,000 shares were sold by Zulueta Alfonso G, worth $480,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares while 163 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 144.61 million shares or 1.89% less from 147.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Management has 0.03% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 76,339 shares. Commerce Financial Bank stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Everence Mngmt invested in 0.06% or 4,367 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability stated it has 70,741 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Co invested in 30,636 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 17,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Winfield Associates reported 3,851 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt owns 27 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bp Pcl has invested 0.07% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Advisor Limited Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 51,817 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsr Inc reported 23,278 shares. Cibc World Markets reported 0% stake. California-based Charles Schwab Advisory Incorporated has invested 0.49% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Among 4 analysts covering Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had 9 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, April 1. The stock of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 22 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Wells Fargo. On Friday, June 14 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $10000 target in Monday, July 1 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 29. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $78 target in Thursday, March 21 report.

