Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) to pay $0.43 on Sep 20, 2019; Omers Administration Has Raised By $486,000 Its Mastercard (MA) Holding

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) is expected to pay $0.43 on Sep 20, 2019. (NYSE:AJG) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.43 dividend. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s current price of $90.42 translates into 0.48% yield. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $90.42. About 542,123 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY IN PACT TO SELL PRONTO INSURANCE TO GALLAGHER; 02/04/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/04/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Hold Special Conference Call To Discuss New Accounting Standard; 26/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Names Arthur J. Bacci Executive Vice President and Chief Wealth Officer; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER 1Q REV. $1.20B; 28/03/2018 – Survey by U.S. Pollster Arthur J. Finkelstein & Associates Shows High Approval Rating for Aliyev Ahead of Presidential Election; 10/05/2018 – Palladium Equity Partners Enters into Definitive Agreement to Sell Pronto Insurance to Arthur J. Gallagher & Co; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER 1Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.56; 29/03/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS MCGREGOR & ASSOCIATES; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY IN PACT TO SELL PRONTO INSURANCE TO AJG

Omers Administration Corp increased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 6.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Omers Administration Corp acquired 2,000 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Omers Administration Corp holds 30,855 shares with $7.53M value, up from 28,855 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $278.95B valuation. The stock decreased 1.11% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $274.95. About 3.24 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – GILBERTO CALDART APPOINTED PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 26/04/2018 – IFC, MA TO EXPAND PACT TO FOCUS ON EMERGING MARKET INCLUSION; 17/05/2018 – Mastercard Class A Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript)

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 7 selling transactions for $39.05 million activity. 23,850 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $6.63M were sold by Mastercard Foundation. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.

Omers Administration Corp decreased Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM) stake by 671,182 shares to 2.73M valued at $223.79M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 63,953 shares and now owns 1.48 million shares. Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) was reduced too.

Among 15 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard had 25 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, May 6 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, March 12. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $261 target in Monday, March 25 report. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, August 5 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stephens on Tuesday, March 12. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 10. UBS maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $27800 target in Friday, April 26 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 1 by Deutsche Bank.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $16.82 billion. The Company’s Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations. It has a 24.7 P/E ratio. This segment offers retail brokerage services, which negotiate and place property/casualty, employer-provided health and welfare insurance, and retirement solutions primarily for middle-market commercial, industrial, public entity, religious, and not-for-profit entities.

