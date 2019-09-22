Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) Shareholder Lenox Wealth Management Lifted Holding by $686,256; Invesco LTD Has Trimmed Cathay Gen Bancorp (CATY) Position by $10.70 Million as Stock Rose

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) by 645.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc bought 7,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 9,110 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $797,000, up from 1,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $88.8. About 797,195 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 29/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – TERMS OF THE TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q EPS $1.26; 16/04/2018 – AJG Capital Completes Construction and Sales of Newton Gardens Condominium in the Heart of the Village of Westbury; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER 1Q ADJ. REV. $1,192.7M; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER 1Q REV. $1.20B; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Risk Services (NW) Ltd; 10/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Pronto Insurance; 19/04/2018 – DJ Arthur J Gallagher & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AJG); 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF CHESTER, ENGLAND-BASED RISK SERVICES (NW) LTD; 12/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Palmer Atlantic Insurance for Undisclosed Terms

Invesco Ltd decreased its stake in Cathay Gen Bancorp (CATY) by 17.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd sold 305,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% . The institutional investor held 1.43 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.42M, down from 1.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Cathay Gen Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $35.18. About 434,394 shares traded or 5.55% up from the average. Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) has declined 10.81% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CATY News: 18/04/2018 – CATHAY GENERAL 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 78C; 18/04/2018 – CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $135.3 MLN VS $112.1 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Cathay General Bancorp 1Q Net $63.8M; 06/03/2018 Cathay General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Cathay General Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Cathay General Bancorp 1Q EPS 78c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cathay General Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CATY)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 20 investors sold CATY shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 54.83 million shares or 2.74% less from 56.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. New York-based Etrade Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). Paloma Prns Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). Comerica Bancshares invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). Legal And General Gru Public Ltd invested in 0% or 99,383 shares. Citigroup owns 98,199 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advsr accumulated 1,128 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corp accumulated 350 shares. D E Shaw Inc owns 36,427 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Financial holds 0.02% or 1.21M shares. Atria Limited Com holds 0.02% or 74,161 shares in its portfolio. Geode holds 0.01% or 1.16M shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset has 145,216 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) for 120,967 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) for 16,045 shares.

Analysts await Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 4.71% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.85 per share. CATY’s profit will be $71.04M for 9.88 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Cathay General Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $419.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wsfs Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 1.03 million shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $43.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 101,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 352,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Crane Co (NYSE:CR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 27 investors sold AJG shares while 164 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 147.24 million shares or 1.82% more from 144.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund holds 0.07% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) or 3,863 shares. Alpha Windward Limited holds 0% or 17 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Investment Counselors owns 38,592 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Somerset accumulated 8,331 shares. Shelton Cap invested 0.17% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Nordea Mngmt owns 68,553 shares. Mrj Cap Inc invested in 63,941 shares or 3.24% of the stock. Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 3,726 shares. Daiwa Gp accumulated 68,814 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 3,223 were reported by Ameritas Investment Partners. 306,900 were reported by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Mutual Of America Limited Liability reported 24,765 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) holds 0.01% or 1,017 shares. 2,081 were accumulated by First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca. Lenox Wealth Management holds 0.24% or 9,110 shares in its portfolio.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17 million and $334.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8,916 shares to 2,358 shares, valued at $197,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Growth (IVW) by 1,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 444 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co Call Opt 07/19 95.0 (Call) (NYSE:PG).