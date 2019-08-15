Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) to pay $0.43 on Sep 20, 2019; Genmark Diagnostics (GNMK) Sellers Increased By 10.45% Their Shorts

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) is expected to pay $0.43 on Sep 20, 2019. (NYSE:AJG) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.43 dividend. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s current price of $87.92 translates into 0.49% yield. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.33% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $87.92. About 1.00M shares traded or 4.26% up from the average. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF AKRON, OHIO-BASED A.J. AMER AGENCY, INC; 25/04/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Regular Second Quarter Dividend; 29/03/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS MCGREGOR & ASSOCIATES; NO TERMS; 05/04/2018 – Tyler Lawrence: Arthur J Gallagher to replace Aviva as the main sponsor for the @premrugby, US; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Doesn’t Disclose Financial Terms of Deal; 26/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Names Arthur J. Bacci Executive Vice President and Chief Wealth Officer; 10/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Pronto Insurance; 12/04/2018 – Premiership Rugby and Gallagher Announce Multi-Year Title Sponsor Partnership; 02/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Buys ClearPoint Financial; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Risk Services (NW) Ltd

Genmark Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) had an increase of 10.45% in short interest. GNMK’s SI was 2.02M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 10.45% from 1.83 million shares previously. With 288,900 avg volume, 7 days are for Genmark Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK)’s short sellers to cover GNMK’s short positions. The SI to Genmark Diagnostics Inc’s float is 3.9%. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.52. About 140,991 shares traded. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) has risen 3.64% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GNMK News: 01/05/2018 – GenMark 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 01/05/2018 – GenMark Backs FY18 Rev $68M-$72M; 24/04/2018 – Nidec To Acquire Genmark Automation, Inc., An US Semiconductor Wafer Handling Robot Manufacturer; 03/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 27/03/2018 Casdin Capital, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In GenMark; 15/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 41 Days; 21/04/2018 – DJ GenMark Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNMK); 30/04/2018 – Nidec Completes Acquisition Of Genmark Automation, Inc., A US Semiconductor Wafer Handling Robot Manufacturer; 27/03/2018 – CASDIN CAPITAL REPORTS A 7 PCT STAKE IN GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS AS OF MARCH 20 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares while 163 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 144.61 million shares or 1.89% less from 147.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 35,481 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.04% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Benjamin F Edwards And Commerce Inc reported 0.02% stake. Atria Invests Lc, North Carolina-based fund reported 8,401 shares. 301,660 are owned by Ameriprise Inc. Paragon Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 62 shares. Wagner Bowman invested in 0.15% or 8,100 shares. Moreover, Park Oh has 0.02% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 26,314 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Gru Lc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Moreover, Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division has 0.3% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Iberiabank Corp stated it has 7,270 shares. Invesco Limited reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Victory Cap Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.41% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Gateway Advisers Limited Co reported 0.23% stake.

Among 4 analysts covering Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has $10000 highest and $78 lowest target. $89.75’s average target is 2.08% above currents $87.92 stock price. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had 9 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, June 14 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, May 22. The stock of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 1 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 1. As per Monday, April 29, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by RBC Capital Markets.

More notable recent Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Dropbox, Occidental Petroleum And More – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Regular Third Quarter Dividend – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Fullerton Health Corporate Services (Aust) Pty Ltd – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $16.36 billion. The Company’s Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations. It has a 24.02 P/E ratio. This segment offers retail brokerage services, which negotiate and place property/casualty, employer-provided health and welfare insurance, and retirement solutions primarily for middle-market commercial, industrial, public entity, religious, and not-for-profit entities.

More notable recent GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About GenMark Diagnostics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GNMK) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GenMark up 14% on Q2 revenue beat – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “GenMark Diagnostics Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call for August 5, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering GenMark (NASDAQ:GNMK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. GenMark has $12 highest and $10 lowest target. $11’s average target is 68.71% above currents $6.52 stock price. GenMark had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Needham. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of GNMK in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating.