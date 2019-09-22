Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) Shareholder Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Upped Its Stake; Gabelli Funds Position in Griffin Industrial Realty In (GRIF) Trimmed by $372,505

Gabelli Funds Llc decreased its stake in Griffin Industrial Realty In (GRIF) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc sold 10,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.79% . The institutional investor held 559,958 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.80M, down from 570,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Griffin Industrial Realty In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.00M market cap company. The stock increased 5.77% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $39.23. About 9,302 shares traded or 80.17% up from the average. Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF) has declined 11.08% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GRIF News: 02/04/2018 – Griffin Announces Closing on Construction to Permanent Mortgage Loan; 21/04/2018 – DJ Griffin Industrial Realty Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRIF); 07/03/2018 Griffin Announces Fiscal 2018 First Quarter Leasing; 11/04/2018 – Griffin Announces the Filing of a Universal Shelf Registration Statement; 10/05/2018 – Griffin Announces At-The-Market Offering Program; 11/04/2018 – Griffin Industrial Realty May Offer and Sell Up to $50M of a Variety of Securities Including Common Stk, Preferred Stk; 09/04/2018 – Griffin Industrial Realty 1Q Loss/Shr 34c; 10/05/2018 – GRIFFIN INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC – EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS, IF ANY, FROM ATM PROGRAM OVER TIME FOR ACQUISITIONS OF TARGET PROPERTIES

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) by 3.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc bought 3,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 129,816 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.37 million, up from 125,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $88.8. About 1.50M shares traded or 51.25% up from the average. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Doesn’t Disclose Financial Terms of Deal; 26/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Names Arthur J. Bacci Executive Vice President and Chief Wealth Officer; 12/04/2018 – Insurance broker Arthur J Gallagher to sponsor rugby in UK; 29/03/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS MCGREGOR & ASSOCIATES; NO TERMS; 08/03/2018 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management; 12/04/2018 – Premiership Rugby and Gallagher Announce Multi-Year Title Sponsor Partnership; 12/03/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 19/04/2018 – DJ Arthur J Gallagher & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AJG); 12/03/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS PALMER ATLANTIC INSURANCE LTD; 12/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Palmer Atlantic Insurance for Undisclosed Terms

More notable recent Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Allied Insurance Brokers – PRNewswire” on September 18, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management – PRNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. acquires University Services business – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Arthur J.Gallagher Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Arthur J. Gallagher acquires Andrew Insurance Associates – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 27 investors sold AJG shares while 164 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 147.24 million shares or 1.82% more from 144.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Evercore Wealth Llc has 0.02% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 7,838 shares. Charter Tru Co, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 4,517 shares. 34,451 were reported by North Star Investment Management Corp. Signature Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 2,937 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 6,294 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisor Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.04% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Gradient Invs Limited Liability Company reported 41 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 0.03% or 36,848 shares. Lord Abbett & Communications Limited has invested 0.18% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Asset Mgmt One Limited holds 93,975 shares. Ftb Inc holds 0.02% or 2,502 shares in its portfolio. Pacific Glob Inv Co has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And accumulated 524,513 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 2,855 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory accumulated 3.71 million shares.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83 billion and $3.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares U.S. Basic Materials E (IYM) by 3,880 shares to 6,000 shares, valued at $570,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 8,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,375 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares U.S. Technology Etf (IYW).

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90 billion and $15.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energizer Hldgs Inc New by 139,797 shares to 729,597 shares, valued at $28.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spark Therapeutics Inc Com (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 30,329 shares in the quarter, for a total of 622,467 shares, and has risen its stake in Synovus Finl Corp Com New (NYSE:SNV).