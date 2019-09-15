Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Shareholder Fenimore Asset Management Boosted Its Stake by $2.16 Million as Shares Rose; Electronic Arts (EA) Holding Maintained by Regions Financial Corp

Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Electronic Arts (EA) by 12.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 3,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 34,808 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.52 million, up from 30,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Electronic Arts for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $98.48. About 1.72 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS ACQUIRED GAMEFLY ASSETS; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F

Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc bought 24,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 584,844 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.23 million, up from 559,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $86.98. About 1.11M shares traded or 12.01% up from the average. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY IN PACT TO SELL PRONTO INSURANCE TO AJG; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF AKRON, OHIO-BASED A.J. AMER AGENCY, INC; 02/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS CLEARPOINT FINL; 19/04/2018 – DJ Arthur J Gallagher & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AJG); 02/04/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 18/05/2018 – INSURANCE BROKER ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO SAYS COMPANY WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR DEVELOPMENTS ON U.S. WITHDRAWAL FROM IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL; 29/05/2018 – AJG BUYS THOMAS COSTELLO INSURANCE AGENCY; NO TERMS; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q EPS $1.26; 09/04/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Integrity Transportation Insurance Agency, LLC; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY PARTNERS- ONE OF ITS AFFILIATED FUNDS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL PRONTO HOLDCO LLC TO RISK PLACEMENT SERVICES INC

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) by 7,382 shares to 156,967 shares, valued at $12.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 8,742 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,016 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Motco holds 139 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt invested in 0.29% or 48,785 shares. Cls Invests holds 0% or 76 shares. Meeder Asset Management reported 176 shares. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 89 shares. Moreover, Retirement Sys Of Alabama has 0.07% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 994,975 shares. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Cap Invsts stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Nuwave Investment Management Limited has invested 0.07% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Liability Company holds 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 20,883 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 7,992 shares. 44,904 were reported by Pnc Fin Services Grp Inc. Bb&T stated it has 5,249 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 57,209 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold AJG shares while 164 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 147.24 million shares or 1.82% more from 144.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sigma Planning Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab accumulated 378,633 shares. 16,500 were reported by Barbara Oil. Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 24,170 shares. 36,848 were accumulated by Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited. Stifel Financial reported 100,281 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Caxton Associates LP reported 19,343 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners reported 3,223 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Amica Retiree Trust has 0.21% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh holds 0.03% or 33,615 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated invested 0% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.04% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Swiss Financial Bank has 872,885 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Destination Wealth Mgmt invested 0% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Comm Bancshares reported 82,248 shares stake.

