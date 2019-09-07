Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) and Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD), both competing one another are Insurance Brokers companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 85 2.50 N/A 3.78 23.92 Goosehead Insurance Inc 37 23.45 N/A -0.96 0.00

Demonstrates Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and Goosehead Insurance Inc earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 0.00% 13.8% 3.8% Goosehead Insurance Inc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and Goosehead Insurance Inc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 0 2 2 2.50 Goosehead Insurance Inc 0 0 0 0.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s downside potential currently stands at -0.83% and an $89.75 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and Goosehead Insurance Inc are owned by institutional investors at 86.1% and 80.9% respectively. About 0.4% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 18.8% of Goosehead Insurance Inc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. -2.1% 1.11% 9.85% 24.06% 27.12% 22.7% Goosehead Insurance Inc -2.85% -6.6% 50.23% 62.09% 71.31% 74.11%

For the past year Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has weaker performance than Goosehead Insurance Inc

Summary

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. beats Goosehead Insurance Inc on 7 of the 9 factors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage and risk management services in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations. The companyÂ’s retail brokerage operations negotiate and place property/casualty, employer-provided health and welfare insurance, and healthcare exchange and retirement solutions primarily for middle-market commercial, industrial, public entity, religious, and not-for-profit entities. This segmentÂ’s wholesale brokerage operations assist brokers and agents in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance programs. It also acts as a brokerage wholesaler, and managing general agent or managing general underwriter distributing specialized insurance coverages for insurance carriers; and performs activities, including marketing, underwriting, issuing policies, collecting premiums, appointing and supervising other agents, paying claims, and negotiating reinsurance. The companyÂ’s Risk Management segment offers contract claim settlement and administration services for enterprises that choose to self-insure their property/casualty coverages; and for insurance companies that choose to outsource their property/casualty claims departments. This segment also offers integrated disability management programs, as well as information, risk control consulting, and appraisal services. The company offers its services through a network of insurance brokers and consultants to various commercial, industrial, institutional, and governmental organizations. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Westlake, Texas.