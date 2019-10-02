Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Assurant Inc. (NYSE:AIZP)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) and Assurant Inc. (NYSE:AIZP). The two are both Insurance Brokers companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 89 2.38 183.79M 3.78 23.92 Assurant Inc. 124 0.00 60.44M 4.74 24.66

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and Assurant Inc. Assurant Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Assurant Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and Assurant Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 206,320,161.65% 13.8% 3.8% Assurant Inc. 48,745,866.60% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and Assurant Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 0 1 3 2.75 Assurant Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average price target of $97.25, and a 12.65% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.1% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.69% of Assurant Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. -2.1% 1.11% 9.85% 24.06% 27.12% 22.7% Assurant Inc. -0.44% 3.16% 14.27% 11.88% 0.79% 19.01%

For the past year Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. was more bullish than Assurant Inc.

Summary

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. beats on 9 of the 14 factors Assurant Inc.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage and risk management services in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations. The companyÂ’s retail brokerage operations negotiate and place property/casualty, employer-provided health and welfare insurance, and healthcare exchange and retirement solutions primarily for middle-market commercial, industrial, public entity, religious, and not-for-profit entities. This segmentÂ’s wholesale brokerage operations assist brokers and agents in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance programs. It also acts as a brokerage wholesaler, and managing general agent or managing general underwriter distributing specialized insurance coverages for insurance carriers; and performs activities, including marketing, underwriting, issuing policies, collecting premiums, appointing and supervising other agents, paying claims, and negotiating reinsurance. The companyÂ’s Risk Management segment offers contract claim settlement and administration services for enterprises that choose to self-insure their property/casualty coverages; and for insurance companies that choose to outsource their property/casualty claims departments. This segment also offers integrated disability management programs, as well as information, risk control consulting, and appraisal services. The company offers its services through a network of insurance brokers and consultants to various commercial, industrial, institutional, and governmental organizations. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.