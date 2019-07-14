Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Reaches $91.83 High on Jul, 14; White Elm Capital Has Decreased Autodesk (ADSK) Holding

The stock of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) reached all time high today, Jul, 14 and still has $98.26 target or 7.00% above today’s $91.83 share price. This indicates more upside for the $17.01B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $98.26 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.19 billion more. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $91.83. About 803,090 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 22.44% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.01% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q EPS $1.26; 02/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Buys ClearPoint Financial; 26/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Names Arthur J. Bacci Executive Vice President and Chief Wealth Officer; 12/04/2018 – Premiership Rugby and Gallagher Announce Multi-Year Title Sponsor Partnership; 10/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – SIGNED A DEAL TO BUY 100% OF EQUITY INTERESTS OF PRONTO HOLDCO; 28/03/2018 – Survey by U.S. Pollster Arthur J. Finkelstein & Associates Shows High Approval Rating for Aliyev Ahead of Presidential Election; 08/04/2018 – Chicago Cubs and Gallagher Announce “Gallagher Way”; 29/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Thomas Costello Insurance Agency, Inc; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181273: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.; Palladium Equity Partners IV, L.P; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS A.J. AMER AGENCY,

White Elm Capital Llc decreased Autodesk Inc (ADSK) stake by 9.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. White Elm Capital Llc sold 12,000 shares as Autodesk Inc (ADSK)’s stock rose 8.30%. The White Elm Capital Llc holds 110,215 shares with $17.17M value, down from 122,215 last quarter. Autodesk Inc now has $38.26B valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $174.19. About 847,700 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss $82.4M; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q NET REV. $560.0M, EST. $558.6M; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OUTPERFORM; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK ADOPTING NEW REV. ACCOUNTING STANDARD, ASC 606; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Rev $595M-$605M; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss/Shr 79c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Adj EPS 13c-Adj EPS 16c; 15/05/2018 – JANA ADDED ADSK, ANTM, BSX, LRCX, DPS IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 44c-Loss 41c

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.48M for 131.96 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: OKTA, CRM, ADSK – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Autodesk (ADSK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Autodesk (ADSK) Up 0.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ADSK, STZ, AZO – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement System invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Ls Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,354 shares. Cap Invest Advsr Ltd Liability reported 1,657 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 13,199 shares. Zebra Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,660 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Co stated it has 4,690 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Advisory Ser Net holds 0.01% or 1,176 shares in its portfolio. Tower Limited Liability Com (Trc) holds 0.04% or 4,558 shares. Moreover, Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has 0.01% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 3,491 shares. The Japan-based Daiwa Secs Gp has invested 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Prudential Public Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Srs Mngmt Ltd Co holds 5% or 1.42M shares in its portfolio. 57,219 were accumulated by Cipher Lp. Stoneridge Invest Ptnrs Limited Co owns 12,395 shares. Axa stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Among 12 analysts covering Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Autodesk had 24 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, March 25. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) on Friday, March 1 with “Sell” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, January 15 to “Equal-Weight”. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 10. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Evercore with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares while 163 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 144.61 million shares or 1.89% less from 147.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sunbelt Securities Inc reported 5,118 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp stated it has 46,201 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 422,278 shares. Northern Corp accumulated 2.09M shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.02% or 89,623 shares. Chevy Chase has invested 0.06% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). North Star Invest Mngmt accumulated 34,451 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.04% or 70,741 shares. Bb&T Corporation owns 29,247 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Financial Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Ancora Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 17,790 shares in its portfolio. 8,758 were accumulated by Fifth Third National Bank & Trust. Amica Mutual, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 8,717 shares. Moreover, Advisors Asset Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Psagot Inv House holds 25,500 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had 9 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, June 14 by Wells Fargo. As per Wednesday, May 22, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, July 1. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by RBC Capital Markets.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $85,426 activity. 1,100 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) shares with value of $85,426 were sold by English Frank E. Jr..

More notable recent Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Arthur J. Gallagher Acquires BluePeak Advisors – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires P2 Group – PRNewswire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Stonehenge Insurance Solutions, Inc. – PRNewswire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires BluePeak Advisors, LLC – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Analysts await Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 1.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.62 per share. AJG’s profit will be $116.71 million for 36.44 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual earnings per share reported by Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -61.35% negative EPS growth.