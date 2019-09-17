Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Reaches $89.51 After 6.00% Up Move; Granite Construction (GVA) Shorts Raised By 19.74%

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) had an increase of 19.74% in short interest. GVA’s SI was 3.75M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 19.74% from 3.13M shares previously. With 349,900 avg volume, 11 days are for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)’s short sellers to cover GVA’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $33.35. About 140,181 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED MERGER DEAL TO ACQUIRE LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO BY GRANITE CONSTRUCTION – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Granite Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call; 13/03/2018 FTC: 20180853: Granite Construction Incorporated; Layne Christensen Company; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Laurel Krzeminski to Retire as CFO in 2nd Half of 2018; 23/04/2018 – Granite Announces Planned Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 Million Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP-INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST ANY PROPOSALS PRESENTED TO LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO STOCKHOLDERS FOR APPROVAL AT UPCOMING SPECIAL MEETING; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 M Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF THIS CASH DEAL ARE UNDISCLOSED; 10/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Shareholder Linden Capital Says Price in February Deal for Sale to Granite Is Too Low

The stock of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.23% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $89.51. About 275,074 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 28/03/2018 – Survey by U.S. Pollster Arthur J. Finkelstein & Associates Shows High Approval Rating for Aliyev Ahead of Presidential Election; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q EPS $1.26; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Risk Services; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF AKRON, OHIO-BASED A.J. AMER AGENCY, INC; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY IN PACT TO SELL PRONTO INSURANCE TO AJG; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires A.J. Amer Agency, Inc; 29/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Thomas Costello Insurance Agency, Inc; 18/05/2018 – Insurance firm Arthur J. Gallagher monitoring U.S. exit from Iran deal; 02/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS CLEARPOINT FINL; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Doesn’t Disclose Financial Terms of DealThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $16.66B company. It was reported on Sep, 17 by Barchart.com. We have $94.88 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:AJG worth $999.36 million more.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $417,043 activity. The insider Jigisha Desai bought $43,179. The insider Larkin Kyle T bought $99,890. 400 shares were bought by Galloway Patricia D, worth $11,744. $55,800 worth of stock was bought by Roberts James Hildebrand on Tuesday, August 20. 5,000 shares valued at $151,050 were bought by KELSEY DAVID H on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold Granite Construction Incorporated shares while 53 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 44.09 million shares or 0.19% less from 44.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retirement Sys Of Alabama invested in 60,891 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Company holds 0.08% or 109,777 shares. Fiduciary Fincl Service Of The Southwest Inc Tx invested in 0.63% or 46,088 shares. First Advsr L P holds 0.01% or 57,190 shares. Paradigm Capital Mngmt has invested 0.09% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). California-based Hcsf Management Ltd Liability has invested 8.15% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Franklin invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Essex Investment Com Limited Com stated it has 4,453 shares. Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 40,883 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 209,553 are held by Community Trust & Investment. Advsrs Asset Management has 38,996 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv stated it has 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Renaissance Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 18,881 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Frontier Management Lc stated it has 195,069 shares.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as a heavy civil contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.56 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Construction, Large Project Construction, and Construction Materials. It currently has negative earnings. The Construction segment undertakes various construction projects focusing on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure projects.

Among 3 analysts covering Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Granite Construction Inc has $61 highest and $3100 lowest target. $44.33’s average target is 32.92% above currents $33.35 stock price. Granite Construction Inc had 7 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, July 30 the stock rating was downgraded by B. Riley & Co to “Neutral”. The company was downgraded on Thursday, August 8 by Goldman Sachs. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, May 29 by Goldman Sachs. M Partners maintained Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage and risk management services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $16.66 billion. The Company’s Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations. It has a 24.46 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s retail brokerage activities negotiate and place property/casualty, employer-provided health and welfare insurance, and healthcare exchange and retirement solutions primarily for middle-market commercial, industrial, public entity, religious, and not-for-profit entities.

Among 4 analysts covering Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has $10000 highest and $78 lowest target. $89.75’s average target is 0.27% above currents $89.51 stock price. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had 8 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, July 1 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, March 21. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, April 29. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 22 by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $93 target in Monday, April 1 report. As per Friday, June 14, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo.

Analysts await Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 2.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.78 per share. AJG’s profit will be $148.86 million for 27.97 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% EPS growth.