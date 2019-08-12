Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) and Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) Contrasting side by side

As Insurance Brokers businesses, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) and Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 83 2.47 N/A 3.78 23.92 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company 180 2.96 N/A 5.84 33.42

In table 1 we can see Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has higher revenue and earnings than Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) and Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 0.00% 13.8% 3.8% Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company 0.00% 7.6% 2.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.84 beta indicates that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is 16.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 0.83 beta and it is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 0 2 2 2.50 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company 0 0 5 3.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average price target of $89.75, and a -0.74% downside potential. Competitively Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has an average price target of $210.83, with potential upside of 6.90%. The data provided earlier shows that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company appears more favorable than Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.1% and 93.8%. About 0.4% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. -2.1% 1.11% 9.85% 24.06% 27.12% 22.7% Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company -0.99% 0.66% 11.32% 21.22% 22.35% 28.55%

For the past year Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. was less bullish than Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company beats Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage and risk management services in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations. The companyÂ’s retail brokerage operations negotiate and place property/casualty, employer-provided health and welfare insurance, and healthcare exchange and retirement solutions primarily for middle-market commercial, industrial, public entity, religious, and not-for-profit entities. This segmentÂ’s wholesale brokerage operations assist brokers and agents in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance programs. It also acts as a brokerage wholesaler, and managing general agent or managing general underwriter distributing specialized insurance coverages for insurance carriers; and performs activities, including marketing, underwriting, issuing policies, collecting premiums, appointing and supervising other agents, paying claims, and negotiating reinsurance. The companyÂ’s Risk Management segment offers contract claim settlement and administration services for enterprises that choose to self-insure their property/casualty coverages; and for insurance companies that choose to outsource their property/casualty claims departments. This segment also offers integrated disability management programs, as well as information, risk control consulting, and appraisal services. The company offers its services through a network of insurance brokers and consultants to various commercial, industrial, institutional, and governmental organizations. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. Its Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services. This segment also offers advice, data, software, and products to address clientsÂ’ total rewards and talent issues in the areas of executive compensation; rewards, talent, and communication; and data, surveys, and technology. The companyÂ’s Corporate Risk and Broking segment provides risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services in the areas of property and casualty, financial lines, transport, affinity, and facultative. Its Investment, Risk and Reinsurance segment offers capital markets-based products to insurance and reinsurance companies; software and technology, risk and capital management, products and pricing, financial and regulatory reporting, financial and capital modeling, merger and acquisition, outsourcing, and business management services; investment advice and solutions to pension funds and institutional investors; wholesale insurance broking services to retail brokers; and portfolio and underwriting, and capital markets and advisory services. The companyÂ’s Exchange Solutions segment provides primary medical and ancillary benefit exchange, and outsourcing services to active employees and retirees across the group and individual markets. This segment delivers health savings and flexible spending accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and other consumer-directed accounts. The company was formerly known as Willis Group Holdings Public Limited Company and changed its name to Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company in January 2016. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company was founded in 1828 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.