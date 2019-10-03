Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) and Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Comparing side by side

Since Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) and Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) are part of the Insurance Brokers industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 89 2.34 183.79M 3.78 23.92 Crawford & Company 9 1.23 25.28M 0.49 19.20

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Crawford & Company is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) and Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 206,575,250.08% 13.8% 3.8% Crawford & Company 269,509,594.88% 13.4% 3.1%

Volatility and Risk

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.84 beta. Crawford & Company’s 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.99 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Crawford & Company is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Crawford & Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Analyst Ratings

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and Crawford & Company Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 0 1 3 2.75 Crawford & Company 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 13.08% for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. with consensus price target of $97.25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.1% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares and 36.4% of Crawford & Company shares. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.5% of Crawford & Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. -2.1% 1.11% 9.85% 24.06% 27.12% 22.7% Crawford & Company -1.06% 0.75% 5.88% -1.06% 6.36% 4.11%

For the past year Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s stock price has bigger growth than Crawford & Company.

Summary

On 12 of the 14 factors Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. beats Crawford & Company.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage and risk management services in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations. The companyÂ’s retail brokerage operations negotiate and place property/casualty, employer-provided health and welfare insurance, and healthcare exchange and retirement solutions primarily for middle-market commercial, industrial, public entity, religious, and not-for-profit entities. This segmentÂ’s wholesale brokerage operations assist brokers and agents in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance programs. It also acts as a brokerage wholesaler, and managing general agent or managing general underwriter distributing specialized insurance coverages for insurance carriers; and performs activities, including marketing, underwriting, issuing policies, collecting premiums, appointing and supervising other agents, paying claims, and negotiating reinsurance. The companyÂ’s Risk Management segment offers contract claim settlement and administration services for enterprises that choose to self-insure their property/casualty coverages; and for insurance companies that choose to outsource their property/casualty claims departments. This segment also offers integrated disability management programs, as well as information, risk control consulting, and appraisal services. The company offers its services through a network of insurance brokers and consultants to various commercial, industrial, institutional, and governmental organizations. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.