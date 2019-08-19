Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) to pay $0.43 on Sep 20, 2019; CF Industries Holdings (CF) Sentiment Is 0.78

CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 159 hedge funds increased and started new positions, while 203 sold and decreased holdings in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 195.29 million shares, down from 206.51 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding CF Industries Holdings Inc in top ten positions decreased from 7 to 4 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 50 Reduced: 153 Increased: 102 New Position: 57.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares while 163 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 144.61 million shares or 1.89% less from 147.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd holds 0.03% or 24,590 shares. Sigma Invest Counselors has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). 72,443 were accumulated by Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd. Moreover, Charles Schwab Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Kings Point Cap Mngmt reported 39,354 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt accumulated 3,260 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 22,323 shares. Moreover, Cadence Llc has 0.05% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Reilly Finance Limited Co reported 323 shares. Shine Advisory Services Inc holds 0.05% or 1,250 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Counselors Incorporated invested in 15,821 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.07% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Principal Finance Inc owns 285,324 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 502,295 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc invested in 29,438 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has $10000 highest and $78 lowest target. $89.75’s average target is 0.03% above currents $89.72 stock price. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had 9 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, July 1. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, April 29. As per Friday, June 14, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, May 22. The stock of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by RBC Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on Monday, April 1 with “Overweight” rating.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $16.69 billion. The Company’s Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations. It has a 24.51 P/E ratio. This segment offers retail brokerage services, which negotiate and place property/casualty, employer-provided health and welfare insurance, and retirement solutions primarily for middle-market commercial, industrial, public entity, religious, and not-for-profit entities.

Glendon Capital Management Lp holds 29.6% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for 2.93 million shares. Horseman Capital Management Ltd owns 395,700 shares or 5.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. has 5.01% invested in the company for 1.35 million shares. The New Jersey-based Credit Capital Investments Llc has invested 2.64% in the stock. S&T Bank Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 285,055 shares.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.52 billion. The firm operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, Other, and Phosphate divisions. It has a 24.33 P/E ratio. The Company’s principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

