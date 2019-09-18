Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) Position Held by Lenox Wealth Management Inc; As Tyson Foods A (TSN) Valuation Rose, Foundry Partners Has Trimmed Position by $4.72 Million

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) by 645.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc bought 7,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 9,110 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $797,000, up from 1,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $89.99. About 240,035 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 12/03/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS PALMER ATLANTIC INSURANCE LTD; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS A.J. AMER AGENCY,; 09/04/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Integrity Transportation Insurance Agency, LLC; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF AKRON, OHIO-BASED A.J. AMER AGENCY, INC; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Formal Complaint Against Kansas City Power & Light by Arthur J. Chartrand; 05/04/2018 – Tyler Lawrence: Arthur J Gallagher to replace Aviva as the main sponsor for the @premrugby, US; 16/04/2018 – AJG Capital Completes Construction and Sales of Newton Gardens Condominium in the Heart of the Village of Westbury; 08/04/2018 – Chicago Cubs and Gallagher Announce “Gallagher Way”; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Risk Services (NW) Ltd; 12/04/2018 – Insurance broker Arthur J Gallagher to sponsor rugby in UK

Foundry Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods A (TSN) by 18.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc sold 58,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 254,286 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.53M, down from 313,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $88.17. About 685,293 shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 05/04/2018 – Tyson Foods, Trying to Balance Productivity Demands with Worker Churn, Expands Safety Partnership; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Pork Segment Adjusted Operating Margin About 8%; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees Nearing Net-Debt-to-Ebitda Target of 2X in FY18; 07/05/2018 – TYSON: FREIGHT COSTS SEEN ADDING $250M IN FISCAL YEAR; 27/03/2018 – Tyson: Sale of TNT Crust Would Include Partially Baked Crusts, Flat Breads, Self-Rising Crusts and Two Green Bay Factories; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Delivers Earnings Growth in First Six Months, Reaffirms Guidance for Another Record Year; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Rising costs hurt Tyson’s profit; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Had Seen Eliminating 600 Positions; 03/04/2018 – TYSON FOODS SETS TWOM ACRE LAND STEWARDSHIP TARGET; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees Adjusted Effective Tax Rate About 24% in FY18, 25% in FY19

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 27 investors sold AJG shares while 164 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 147.24 million shares or 1.82% more from 144.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 479,650 were accumulated by Utd Svcs Automobile Association. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh has 0.53% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Seabridge Investment Advsrs Lc reported 9,229 shares. The Rhode Island-based Amica Retiree Med Tru has invested 0.21% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Brookmont Capital Mgmt stated it has 43,034 shares or 2.27% of all its holdings. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership holds 537 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 0% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Royal London Asset holds 0.06% or 72,443 shares. First Republic Management Inc stated it has 2,837 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Us-based Champlain Invest Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.73% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.01% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Eastern National Bank & Trust reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Lawson Kroeker Investment Mgmt Ne holds 3.46% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 117,625 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus holds 480 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17 million and $334.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Growth (IVW) by 1,895 shares to 444 shares, valued at $79,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co Call Opt 07/19 95.0 (Call) (NYSE:PG) by 454,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares 3 (IEI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TSN shares while 219 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.05 million shares or 0.21% less from 245.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiera holds 3,085 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wellington Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 197,642 shares. Highland Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.02% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Hightower Advsr Limited Com holds 58,618 shares. James Investment Rech Inc holds 0.79% or 134,491 shares in its portfolio. Coatue Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Allstate Corp invested in 0.04% or 28,861 shares. Mai Capital Mngmt reported 2,486 shares. Bp Public Limited Com has invested 0.09% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt accumulated 1.79 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. First Tru Advsr LP has invested 0.11% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Manchester Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,388 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communications accumulated 4,219 shares or 0% of the stock. Federated Invsts Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,673 shares. Icon Advisers Inc holds 0.04% or 5,900 shares.

