Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) Shareholder Lenox Wealth Management Has Boosted Position; As Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Market Value Declined, Holder Credit Capital Investments Upped Stake

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) by 645.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc bought 7,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 9,110 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $797,000, up from 1,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $88.04. About 726,195 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 12/04/2018 – Premiership Rugby and Gallagher Announce Multi-Year Title Sponsor Partnership; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER 1Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.56; 12/04/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER – AGREED TO MULTI-YEAR STRATEGIC BUSINESS, MARKETING PARTNERSHIP WITH 2018-19 SEASON AS OFFICIAL TITLE SPONSOR OF PREMIERSHIP RUGBY; 29/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires McGregor & Associates; 12/04/2018 – Insurance broker Arthur J Gallagher to sponsor rugby in UK; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER 1Q ADJ. REV. $1,192.7M; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY IN PACT TO SELL PRONTO INSURANCE TO AJG; 02/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Buys ClearPoint Financial; 09/04/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS INTEGRITY TRANSPORTATION INSURANCE; 10/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Pronto Insurance

Credit Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 127.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc bought 401,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The institutional investor held 717,721 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.08 million, up from 315,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $831.12 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.85% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $2.23. About 8.56 million shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 08/05/2018 – Nabors Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 17/05/2018 – Nabors 21.7% Owned by Hedge Funds; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 46C; 09/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD – EACH MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A LIQUIDATION PREFERENCE OF $50 PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Nabors Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Nabors Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss $144.2M; 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, NABORS SIGN CONTRACT FOR ONSHORE DRILLING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2019Q1.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $474,760 activity. $359,065 worth of stock was bought by Restrepo William J on Friday, June 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.4 in 2019Q1.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17 million and $334.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aia Group Ltd (AAGIY) by 41,084 shares to 133,221 shares, valued at $5.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in China Construction Bank Corp (CICHY) by 47,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,166 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co Call Opt 07/19 95.0 (Call) (NYSE:PG).