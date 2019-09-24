Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey; The $108.0000 Target Indicates 22.19% Potential; Quantum Capital Management Has Decreased Its Quotient LTD (QTNT) Holding

Quantum Capital Management decreased Quotient Ltd (QTNT) stake by 21.28% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Quantum Capital Management sold 82,614 shares as Quotient Ltd (QTNT)’s stock rose 32.00%. The Quantum Capital Management holds 305,688 shares with $2.86 million value, down from 388,302 last quarter. Quotient Ltd now has $580.18 million valuation. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $8.76. About 327,743 shares traded. Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) has risen 40.80% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.80% the S&P500. Some Historical QTNT News: 29/05/2018 – Quotient Limited appoints Franz Walt as Chief Executive Officer; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Reports Blood Grouping Concordance Data From MosaiQ Verification and Validation Studies and Updates on the Completion of Its Sale Leaseback Transaction; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT: FRANZ WALT NAMED AS INTERIM CEO; 04/05/2018 – Quotient Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Quotient Limited Reports Commencement of EU Blood Grouping Field Trial; 29/05/2018 – Quotient Limited Appoints Franz Walt as CEO; 10/04/2018 – Quotient Inaugurates New Campus Outside Edinburgh; 29/05/2018 – Quotient 4Q Loss/Shr 44c; 09/05/2018 – POWER QUOTIENT, GLORY SCIENCE, FOXLINK COMBINE UNDER NEW CO; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Quotient

In analysts note sent to investors and clients on Tuesday, 24 September, Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) stock Buy was maintained by Analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey. They currently have a $108.0000 target on the stock. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey’s target gives a potential upside of 22.19% from the company’s last price.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.55 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.50, from 2.05 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold QTNT shares while 11 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 45.71 million shares or 50.13% more from 30.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, West Chester Cap Advisors has 0.24% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 20,000 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 1.87 million shares in its portfolio. 7,338 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). M&T Bank & Trust holds 27,886 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 30,760 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) invested in 0.24% or 320,000 shares. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). State Street holds 101,337 shares. Point72 Asset LP reported 0.01% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Knott David M has invested 0.67% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Northern Tru Corp invested in 13,013 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Company reported 54,517 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 0% or 57,860 shares. Vanguard invested in 0% or 27,373 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt owns 121,440 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Quantum Capital Management increased Mix Telematics Ltd (NYSE:MIXT) stake by 23,625 shares to 230,809 valued at $3.47M in 2019Q2. It also upped Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 2,029 shares and now owns 7,245 shares. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc was raised too.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27,405 activity. $27,405 worth of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) was bought by Hallsworth Frederick.

Analysts await Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.40 earnings per share, up 24.53% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.53 per share. After $-0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Quotient Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Arthur J. Gallagher has $10000 highest and $8100 lowest target. $93.67’s average target is 5.97% above currents $88.39 stock price. Arthur J. Gallagher had 6 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, April 29 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, June 14. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $10000 target in Monday, July 1 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $9700 target in Wednesday, May 22 report.

Analysts await Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 2.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.78 per share. AJG’s profit will be $148.86 million for 27.62 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares while 164 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 147.24 million shares or 1.82% more from 144.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct stated it has 30,839 shares. Yorktown Mngmt Research accumulated 0.21% or 6,400 shares. Baillie Gifford And reported 7.18 million shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Voya Investment Management Ltd Llc holds 0.02% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) or 89,014 shares. Stifel holds 100,281 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Co stated it has 9,068 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 80,381 were reported by Arizona State Retirement System. Brookmont stated it has 43,034 shares or 2.27% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 523,066 shares. 138,405 are owned by Kbc Group Nv. D E Shaw & Inc holds 0.01% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) or 108,512 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Mngmt Com reported 2,771 shares stake. 141,994 were reported by Moody Savings Bank Division. Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 36,105 shares.

The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $88.39. About 577,419 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 10/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – SIGNED A DEAL TO BUY 100% OF EQUITY INTERESTS OF PRONTO HOLDCO; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER 1Q ADJ. REV. $1,192.7M; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY IN PACT TO SELL PRONTO INSURANCE TO GALLAGHER; 02/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Buys ClearPoint Financial; 09/04/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS INTEGRITY TRANSPORTATION INSURANCE; 12/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Palmer Atlantic Insurance for Undisclosed Terms; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS A.J. AMER AGENCY,; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Net $239.2M; 05/04/2018 – Tyler Lawrence: Arthur J Gallagher to replace Aviva as the main sponsor for the @premrugby, US; 10/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER SIGNS PACT TO BUY PRONTO INSURANCE