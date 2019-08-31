Artesian Resources Corporation (ARTNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) and Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) compete against each other in the Water Utilities sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artesian Resources Corporation 37 4.17 N/A 1.58 22.74 Middlesex Water Company 59 7.43 N/A 2.08 30.10

Demonstrates Artesian Resources Corporation and Middlesex Water Company earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Middlesex Water Company is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Artesian Resources Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Artesian Resources Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Middlesex Water Company.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artesian Resources Corporation 0.00% 9.5% 2.7% Middlesex Water Company 0.00% 14% 4.5%

Volatility & Risk

Artesian Resources Corporation’s 0.08 beta indicates that its volatility is 92.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Middlesex Water Company’s 67.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.33 beta.

Liquidity

Artesian Resources Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Middlesex Water Company are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Artesian Resources Corporation and Middlesex Water Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Artesian Resources Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Middlesex Water Company 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Middlesex Water Company is $66, which is potential 8.13% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 48.4% of Artesian Resources Corporation shares and 58% of Middlesex Water Company shares. Insiders held 4.01% of Artesian Resources Corporation shares. Competitively, 1.4% are Middlesex Water Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artesian Resources Corporation 1.93% -0.64% -1.18% 4.17% -1.96% 3.18% Middlesex Water Company 2.98% 5.51% 10.36% 15.04% 42.41% 17.39%

For the past year Artesian Resources Corporation has weaker performance than Middlesex Water Company

Summary

Middlesex Water Company beats on 11 of the 10 factors Artesian Resources Corporation.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, municipal, and utility customers in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. It also offers water for public and private fire protection to customers in its service territories. In addition, the company provides contract water and wastewater services, water and sewer service line protection plans, and wastewater management services, as well as design, construction, and engineering services. As of December 31, 2016, it served approximately 82,700 metered water customers through 1,260 miles of transmission and distribution mains. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.

Middlesex Water Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The company operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania. This segment also operates regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware. The Non-Regulated segment provides non-regulated contract services for the operation and maintenance of municipal and private water and wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware. Middlesex Water Company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Iselin, New Jersey.