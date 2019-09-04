Artesian Resources Corporation (ARTNA) and Global Water Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Contrasting side by side

Both Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) and Global Water Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) are each other’s competitor in the Water Utilities industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artesian Resources Corporation 37 4.10 N/A 1.58 22.74 Global Water Resources Inc. 10 7.15 N/A 0.17 74.47

Table 1 demonstrates Artesian Resources Corporation and Global Water Resources Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Global Water Resources Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Artesian Resources Corporation. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Artesian Resources Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Global Water Resources Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) and Global Water Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artesian Resources Corporation 0.00% 9.5% 2.7% Global Water Resources Inc. 0.00% 13.7% 1.3%

Liquidity

Artesian Resources Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. On the competitive side is, Global Water Resources Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. Global Water Resources Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Artesian Resources Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 48.4% of Artesian Resources Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.2% of Global Water Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 4.01% of Artesian Resources Corporation shares. Comparatively, 0.7% are Global Water Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artesian Resources Corporation 1.93% -0.64% -1.18% 4.17% -1.96% 3.18% Global Water Resources Inc. 5.5% 24.73% 31.06% 31.74% 33.54% 24.85%

For the past year Artesian Resources Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Global Water Resources Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Global Water Resources Inc. beats Artesian Resources Corporation.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, municipal, and utility customers in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. It also offers water for public and private fire protection to customers in its service territories. In addition, the company provides contract water and wastewater services, water and sewer service line protection plans, and wastewater management services, as well as design, construction, and engineering services. As of December 31, 2016, it served approximately 82,700 metered water customers through 1,260 miles of transmission and distribution mains. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.