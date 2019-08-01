Artesian Resources (ARTNA) to pay $0.25 on Aug 23, 2019; Newmarket (NEU) Sentiment Is 1.09

Newmarket Corp (NEU) investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.41, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 98 hedge funds increased and opened new holdings, while 90 reduced and sold their equity positions in Newmarket Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 6.05 million shares, down from 8.03 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Newmarket Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 78 Increased: 57 New Position: 41.

Artesian Resources Corp (NASDAQ:ARTNA) is expected to pay $0.25 on Aug 23, 2019. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) shareholders before Aug 8, 2019 will receive the $0.25 dividend. Artesian Resources Corp's current price of $35.98 translates into 0.68% yield. Artesian Resources Corp's dividend has Aug 9, 2019 as record date. Jun 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.98. About 23,802 shares traded or 78.09% up from the average. Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) has declined 1.96% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.96% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 1.83% or $7.88 during the last trading session, reaching $421.61. About 70,799 shares traded or 33.79% up from the average. NewMarket Corporation (NEU) has risen 4.11% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.11% the S&P500.

London Co Of Virginia holds 2.7% of its portfolio in NewMarket Corporation for 727,017 shares. Archon Partners Llc owns 29,301 shares or 2.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jlb & Associates Inc has 2.34% invested in the company for 25,589 shares. The Switzerland-based Starr International Co Inc has invested 1.34% in the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc, a Virginia-based fund reported 16,383 shares.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company has market cap of $4.72 billion. It offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, such as engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and in other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives. It has a 20.31 P/E ratio. The firm also provides fuel additives that are used to enhance the oil refining process and the performance of gasoline, diesel, biofuels, and other fuels to industry, government, original equipment manufacturers , and individual customers.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company has market cap of $332.69 million. The firm distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, municipal, and utility clients in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. It has a 23.12 P/E ratio. It also offers water for public and private fire protection to clients in its service territories.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.43 in 2018Q4.

