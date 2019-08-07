Artesian Resources (ARTNA) to pay $0.25 on Aug 23, 2019; Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Decreased Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Stake

Artesian Resources Corp (NASDAQ:ARTNA) is expected to pay $0.25 on Aug 23, 2019. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) shareholders before Aug 8, 2019 will receive the $0.25 dividend. Artesian Resources Corp’s current price of $35.12 translates into 0.70% yield. Artesian Resources Corp’s dividend has Aug 9, 2019 as record date. Jun 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $35.12. About 8,401 shares traded. Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) has declined 1.96% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ARTNA News: 10/05/2018 – ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORP – AGREEMENT ALLOWS FOR A MATURITY PERIOD OF 20 YEARS AND A FIXED INTEREST RATE OF 5.12% PER ANNUM FOR THE BOND; 17/05/2018 – Artesian Wastewater Management, Inc. breaks ground on its Northern Sussex Regional Water Recharge Facility; 29/03/2018 – REG-Artesian Finance lll Plc FRN Variable Rate Fix; 29/03/2018 – REG-Artesian Finance FRN Variable Rate Fix; 02/05/2018 – Artesian Resources 1Q EPS 37c; 10/05/2018 – ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORP – ON MAY 7, 2018, UNIT OF CO ENTERED INTO AN INTEREST RATE LOCK AGREEMENT WITH COBANK, ACB – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Artesian Resources 4Q EPS 40c; 06/04/2018 – Artesian Resources Corporation 2017 Annual Report Available Electronically to Shareholders; 03/05/2018 – Artesian Resources Raises Dividend to 23.87c; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Artesian Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) stake by 23.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 27,260 shares as Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM)’s stock declined 15.29%. The Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc holds 89,571 shares with $5.11M value, down from 116,831 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc Com now has $82.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $68.17. About 11.47M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Trump blocks Singapore tech giant’s hostile takeover of Qualcomm over national security concerns…; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Vote Falls in Middle of Review of Qualcomm Bid by U.S. National Security Panel CFIUS; 14/05/2018 – Gulf News: Trump, Xi ease trade tensions with ZTE, Qualcomm reversals; 08/05/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: U.S. to reveal winners of #drone program that has attracted top companies $AMZN $INTC $QCOM -…; 25/05/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to June 8; 12/03/2018 – Trump Issues Order to Block Broadcom’s Takeover of Qualcomm; 22/05/2018 – HEARING DATE SET IN PARKERVISION’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT CASE AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Is in the Eye of U.S.-China Storm Again; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMMITTEE ON FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN UNITED STATES HAS ASKED BROADCOM LTD AVGO.O TO SUBMIT NOTICE ON REDOMICILING TO U.S; 07/03/2018 – Dealbook: Broadcom Pledges 5G Investment to Win Qualcomm Deal Approval

Among 10 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qualcomm Inc has $11500 highest and $57 lowest target. $83.09’s average target is 21.89% above currents $68.17 stock price. Qualcomm Inc had 31 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 17. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of QCOM in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, June 6. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 26. Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, May 23 report. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 13. Morgan Stanley upgraded QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Tuesday, April 23. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $9500 target. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Citigroup. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, March 5.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $4.06 million activity. 40,000 shares valued at $2.03 million were sold by THOMPSON JAMES H on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Street Corp has 0.22% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Osher Van De Voorde Investment Mngmt invested in 4% or 157,666 shares. Exane Derivatives invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Wheatland Advsr Incorporated reported 20,485 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Shelton Cap Mngmt holds 0.58% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 8,380 shares. Sequoia Financial Advsr Lc accumulated 9,833 shares. Torray Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.21% or 35,673 shares. Mengis Cap invested in 112,084 shares or 3.57% of the stock. Hengehold Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 8,498 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Reliance Trust Of Delaware invested in 0.14% or 15,354 shares. Bank & Trust Of Hawaii, Hawaii-based fund reported 21,192 shares. Botty Investors Ltd Liability has 0.17% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Lenox Wealth Management stated it has 11,673 shares. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv has 8,790 shares. Kistler accumulated 2,899 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased Union Pac Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) stake by 1,935 shares to 6,773 valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1. It also upped Wisdomtree Us Large Cap Fund (EPS) stake by 10,500 shares and now owns 47,750 shares. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was raised too.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Earnings After Bell: Antitrust Rulings Effect – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Silver Lining For Qualcomm – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Qualcomm (QCOM) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Qualcomm Can’t Catch A Break – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The Decline of Qualcomm Stock Will Soon Create a Great Entry Point – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

More notable recent Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Board of Directors of Artesian Resources Corporation names Nicholle R. Taylor Chief Operating Officer – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Artesian Resources Corporation Declares Common Stock Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on June 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Artesian Resources Corporation announces 1.5% increase in Common Stock Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Artesian Resources Corporation Reports 2018 Year-End Earnings and Fourth Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Artesian Resources Corporation announces a 1.5% increase in Common Stock Dividend – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 26, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold Artesian Resources Corporation shares while 19 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 3.72 million shares or 2.49% more from 3.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,936 are owned by Royal Natl Bank Of Canada. Captrust Advsr has invested 0.01% in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA). Gabelli Funds Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) for 24,000 shares. Philadelphia Trust Communications reported 22,400 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners Inc owns 490 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Company New York accumulated 13,982 shares. The California-based Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA). Renaissance Technology Limited Company has 372,700 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans owns 0.01% invested in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) for 72,359 shares. Bessemer holds 18,400 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein L P has invested 0% in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA). Motco owns 0% invested in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) for 495 shares. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 102,330 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested 0% in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA). Axa reported 0% stake.