Artesian Resources (ARTNA) to pay $0.25 on Aug 23, 2019; Gogo (GOGO) Sellers Increased By 4.91% Their Shorts

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company has market cap of $323.33 million. The firm distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, municipal, and utility clients in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. It has a 22.41 P/E ratio. It also offers water for public and private fire protection to clients in its service territories.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold Artesian Resources Corporation shares while 19 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 3.72 million shares or 2.49% more from 3.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bankshares Ag invested in 0% or 10,068 shares. Manchester Cap Management Ltd Liability Com owns 0.1% invested in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) for 21,109 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0% or 97,644 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc reported 295 shares stake. 6,181 are owned by Brown Brothers Harriman. Regions Financial Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) for 1,270 shares. First L P invested in 0% or 14,334 shares. New York-based Gabelli Funds Llc has invested 0.01% in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA). Whittier Tru owns 5,500 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Rech reported 14,576 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA). 372,700 are owned by Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corporation. Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 0.01% in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) or 5,120 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & reported 0.25% stake. Vanguard accumulated 389,577 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold Gogo Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 47.39 million shares or 3.04% less from 48.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 250,243 shares. Citigroup reported 0% stake. Spark Inv Ltd Llc holds 702,561 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 0% or 29,640 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 263,321 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). 85,528 are owned by Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Com. Hodges Cap Mngmt invested in 763,900 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership invested in 45,943 shares or 0% of the stock. Walleye Trading Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 3,454 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc holds 702,662 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jump Trading Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 12,400 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Co has 55,963 shares. Frontier Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 2.33M shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can owns 514,197 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Gogo had 6 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co upgraded Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) rating on Thursday, April 18. Cowen & Co has “Outperform” rating and $7 target.

Gogo Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides in-flight connectivity and wireless in-cabin digital entertainment solutions to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $363.48 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Commercial Aviation North America , Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA). It currently has negative earnings. The CA-NA segment provides in-flight connectivity and wireless digital entertainment solutions to commercial airline passengers flying routes that generally begin and end within North America.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.77 million activity. The insider TOWNSEND CHARLES C bought $560,394.