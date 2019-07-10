Artesian Resources (ARTNA) to pay $0.25 on Aug 23, 2019; Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) Shorts Increased By 3.58%

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) had an increase of 3.58% in short interest. DCPH’s SI was 2.94M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 3.58% from 2.84M shares previously. With 139,300 avg volume, 21 days are for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s short sellers to cover DCPH’s short positions. The SI to Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 19.75%. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $22.19. About 164,239 shares traded. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) has declined 12.52% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.95% the S&P500. Some Historical DCPH News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys 1.8% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc; 17/04/2018 – Preclinical Data Demonstrate That Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ DCC-2618 Exhibits Broader Inhibition Profile Against Primary and; 08/05/2018 – DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – “STUDY IN 2(ND)-LINE GIST ON TRACK TO COMMENCE LATER THIS YEAR”; 08/05/2018 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 66c; 04/05/2018 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Access Event Set By JMP for May. 11; 17/04/2018 – DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXPECTS TO INITIATE A PHASE 3 REGISTRATION STUDY IN 2(ND) LINE GIST PATIENTS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 16/04/2018 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reports Updated Data from Ongoing Phase 1 Clinical Trial of DCC-2618 at 2018 American; 21/05/2018 – DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NUMBER OF DECIPHERA DIRECTORS WAS INCREASED FROM EIGHT TO NINE IN CONNECTION WITH HOERTER’S ELECTION; 21/04/2018 – DJ Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DCPH); 17/04/2018 – DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS – DCC-2618 DEMONSTRATED BROADEST PROFILE OF INHIBITION OF PRIMARY AND SECONDARY KIT MUTATIONS AND PRIMARY PDGFR

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company has market cap of $337.44 million. The firm distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, municipal, and utility clients in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. It has a 23.52 P/E ratio. It also offers water for public and private fire protection to clients in its service territories.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold Artesian Resources Corporation shares while 19 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 3.72 million shares or 2.49% more from 3.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA). Motco reported 495 shares. 14,663 were accumulated by Ipswich Co. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 18,418 shares. Kbc Nv accumulated 36,012 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0% or 6,181 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability reported 26 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Ltd holds 3,998 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) for 19,572 shares. Vanguard has invested 0% in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA). Blackrock reported 0% in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) for 1,661 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 30,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. North Star Investment Mgmt accumulated 0.12% or 27,008 shares. American Gru Inc holds 5,057 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company has market cap of $847.42 million. The firm develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors.