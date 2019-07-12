Artesian Resources (ARTNA) to pay $0.25 on Aug 23, 2019; Bares Capital Management Has Lowered Workday (WDAY) Holding By $17.44 Million

Bares Capital Management Inc decreased Workday Inc. (WDAY) stake by 4.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bares Capital Management Inc sold 90,831 shares as Workday Inc. (WDAY)’s stock rose 9.18%. The Bares Capital Management Inc holds 1.83M shares with $353.23M value, down from 1.92 million last quarter. Workday Inc. now has $50.81 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.31% or $5.07 during the last trading session, reaching $224.3. About 1.83M shares traded or 8.35% up from the average. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 53.02% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany; 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice; 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95

Artesian Resources Corp (NASDAQ:ARTNA) is expected to pay $0.25 on Aug 23, 2019. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) shareholders before Aug 8, 2019 will receive the $0.25 dividend. Artesian Resources Corp’s current price of $36.35 translates into 0.68% yield. Artesian Resources Corp’s dividend has Aug 9, 2019 as record date. Jun 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $36.35. About 10,703 shares traded. Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) has declined 6.33% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ARTNA News: 10/05/2018 – ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORP – AGREEMENT ALLOWS FOR A MATURITY PERIOD OF 20 YEARS AND A FIXED INTEREST RATE OF 5.12% PER ANNUM FOR THE BOND; 29/03/2018 – AT28: Artesian Finance: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 10/05/2018 – ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORP – ON MAY 7, 2018, UNIT OF CO ENTERED INTO AN INTEREST RATE LOCK AGREEMENT WITH COBANK, ACB – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Artesian Resources Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARTNA); 29/03/2018 – REG-Artesian Finance lll Plc FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 Abattis Signs LOI with Canadian Artesian Ice, Bottlers of Clearly Canadian products, to Manufacture CBD-infused Mineral Water; 17/05/2018 – Artesian Wastewater Management, Inc. breaks ground on its Northern Sussex Regional Water Recharge Facility; 14/03/2018 – Artesian Resources 4Q EPS 40c; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Artesian Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 29/03/2018 – 49FV: Artesian Finance III Plc: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company has market cap of $334.24 million. The firm distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, municipal, and utility clients in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. It has a 23.36 P/E ratio. It also offers water for public and private fire protection to clients in its service territories.

More notable recent Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Artesian Resources Corporation Declares Common Stock Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PCSB Financial Corporation (PCSB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (CVTI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Artesian Resources Corporation announces 1.5% increase in Common Stock Dividend – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold Artesian Resources Corporation shares while 19 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 3.72 million shares or 2.49% more from 3.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Group holds 18,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt has invested 0% in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA). Roffman Miller Associate Pa stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 12,421 shares. Moreover, Fca Tx has 1.22% invested in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA). Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 97,644 shares. Hendershot Invs has invested 0.08% in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA). Motco holds 495 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) for 428,901 shares. 1,270 are held by Regions Fincl Corporation. Whittier Tru Commerce has 5,500 shares. First Manhattan Company accumulated 222,758 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 1,204 shares in its portfolio. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And has invested 0.25% in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA).

Among 20 analysts covering Workday (NYSE:WDAY), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Workday had 26 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, March 1 by Citigroup. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The stock of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, February 26. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained the shares of WDAY in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 13. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of WDAY in report on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. Jefferies maintained Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by JMP Securities given on Friday, March 1. Robert W. Baird maintained Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.32 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) news were published by: Barrons.com which released: “Cheers for Workday, Plans for Southwest Airlines – Barron’s” on June 21, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Stocks to Buy That Wall Street Expects to Soar for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “These Are The Times When ‘Buy The Dip’ Guys Get Nailed, Caution! – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Workday Q1 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Smartsheet: Wait For A Better Price – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. World Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 4,855 shares. Quantbot Technology Lp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 2,948 shares. Kemnay Advisory Services accumulated 3.05% or 73,575 shares. Financial Consulate has invested 0.1% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Lord Abbett & Co Limited Liability Company owns 0.19% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 290,883 shares. Nicholas Partners Lp has invested 0.4% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.05% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Raymond James Trust Na owns 0.01% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 1,183 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 12,416 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gulf Int National Bank (Uk) Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 34,515 shares. Aviva Public Limited reported 0.07% stake. Westpac has 94,712 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.03% or 168,435 shares in its portfolio. Hanseatic Management holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 5,409 shares. 58,238 are held by Gamble Jones Counsel.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 9 sales for $4.66 million activity. The insider MCNAMARA MICHAEL M bought 1,000 shares worth $197,523. Another trade for 1,800 shares valued at $296,776 was sold by Stankey Michael A.. On Tuesday, January 15 Sisco Robynne sold $996,435 worth of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) or 6,048 shares. 1,545 shares valued at $254,729 were sold by Shaughnessy James P on Tuesday, January 15. Dermetzis Petros had sold 3,461 shares worth $570,465 on Tuesday, January 15. Bozzini James sold $663,398 worth of stock or 4,024 shares. 6,370 shares valued at $1.05M were sold by BHUSRI ANEEL on Tuesday, January 15.