Artesian Resources (ARTNA) to pay $0.25 on Aug 23, 2019; Ares Capital (ARCC) Had 3 Bulls

Artesian Resources Corp (NASDAQ:ARTNA) is expected to pay $0.25 on Aug 23, 2019. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) shareholders before Aug 8, 2019 will receive the $0.25 dividend. Artesian Resources Corp’s current price of $35.51 translates into 0.69% yield. Artesian Resources Corp’s dividend has Aug 9, 2019 as record date. Jun 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $35.51. About 10,406 shares traded. Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) has declined 1.96% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ARTNA News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Artesian Resources Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARTNA); 10/05/2018 – ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORP – ON MAY 7, 2018, UNIT OF CO ENTERED INTO AN INTEREST RATE LOCK AGREEMENT WITH COBANK, ACB – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – REG-Artesian Finance lll Plc FRN Variable Rate Fix; 02/05/2018 – Artesian Resources 1Q EPS 37c; 29/03/2018 – REG-Artesian Finance FRN Variable Rate Fix; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Artesian Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 14/03/2018 – Artesian Resources 4Q EPS 40c; 10/05/2018 – ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORP – AGREEMENT ALLOWS FOR A MATURITY PERIOD OF 20 YEARS AND A FIXED INTEREST RATE OF 5.12% PER ANNUM FOR THE BOND; 13/03/2018 Abattis Signs LOI with Canadian Artesian Ice, Bottlers of Clearly Canadian products, to Manufacture CBD-infused Mineral Water; 29/03/2018 – 49FV: Artesian Finance III Plc: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Among 3 analysts covering Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ares Capital has $19.5 highest and $18 lowest target. $19’s average target is 3.71% above currents $18.32 stock price. Ares Capital had 5 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer initiated Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) rating on Friday, February 22. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $18 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Raymond James. As per Wednesday, February 13, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities. See Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) latest ratings:

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. The company has market cap of $7.82 billion. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It has a 10.08 P/E ratio. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care services and products, and information technology service sectors.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $98,477 activity. 200 shares were bought by BARTLETT STEVE, worth $3,554 on Monday, May 20. 4,500 shares were bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr, worth $81,045 on Monday, June 10.

The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $18.32. About 2.30M shares traded or 43.55% up from the average. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Adj EPS 39c; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED ARES CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Nine Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – TOTAL SIZE OF A&R CREDIT FACILITY WAS INCREASED BY $25 MLN TO $2.1 BLN FOLLOWING AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, CO AMENDED AND RESTATED ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Intends to Recommend Proceeding with Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXVIII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Ratings

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold Ares Capital Corporation shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgemoor Invest has 1.61% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 713,365 shares. Weybosset And Mgmt Limited Liability reported 24,771 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Covington Capital accumulated 3,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Kentucky-based Hl Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Company reported 118,199 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. 1.04 million were accumulated by New South Capital Mngmt. Sg Americas Securities Llc reported 76,170 shares. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 110,389 shares. Burke Herbert Bancshares Trust, a Virginia-based fund reported 19,996 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Mckinley Capital Ltd Liability Corporation Delaware has 616,570 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 91,759 shares. Arlington Capital Mgmt, Illinois-based fund reported 99,427 shares. Calamos Advsr Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 36,500 shares. Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 37,495 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold Artesian Resources Corporation shares while 19 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 3.72 million shares or 2.49% more from 3.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher Co accumulated 99,227 shares or 0.25% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 12,421 shares. Invesco Limited holds 30,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street Corp invested in 164,588 shares. Fmr Llc accumulated 0% or 26 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur New York has 0% invested in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) for 13,982 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 295 shares. Whittier Tru invested in 0.01% or 5,500 shares. Gabelli Funds invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA). Captrust Financial Advsrs reported 5,120 shares stake. Ipswich Investment Mngmt Com Incorporated has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 15,952 shares. Fruth Invest Mgmt owns 10,950 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA). Panagora Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA).