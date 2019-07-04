Artesian Resources (ARTNA) Shareholder Water Asset Management Lifted Holding; As Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Market Valuation Declined, Aristeia Capital Lifted Its Position by $342,628

Water Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Artesian Resources Corp (ARTNA) by 19.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc bought 13,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 81,229 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03M, up from 68,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Artesian Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.75M market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $36.52. About 3,730 shares traded. Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) has declined 6.33% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ARTNA News: 10/05/2018 – ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORP – AGREEMENT ALLOWS FOR A MATURITY PERIOD OF 20 YEARS AND A FIXED INTEREST RATE OF 5.12% PER ANNUM FOR THE BOND; 13/03/2018 Abattis Signs LOI with Canadian Artesian Ice, Bottlers of Clearly Canadian products, to Manufacture CBD-infused Mineral Water; 03/05/2018 – Artesian Resources Raises Dividend to 23.87c; 17/05/2018 – Artesian Wastewater Management, Inc. breaks ground on its Northern Sussex Regional Water Recharge Facility; 10/05/2018 – ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORP – ON MAY 7, 2018, UNIT OF CO ENTERED INTO AN INTEREST RATE LOCK AGREEMENT WITH COBANK, ACB – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – REG-Artesian Finance lll Plc FRN Variable Rate Fix; 29/03/2018 – 49FV: Artesian Finance III Plc: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 06/04/2018 – Artesian Resources Corporation 2017 Annual Report Available Electronically to Shareholders; 29/03/2018 – AT28: Artesian Finance: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Artesian Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Aristeia Capital Llc increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristeia Capital Llc bought 6,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 32,948 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, up from 26,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristeia Capital Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $42.74. About 1.19 million shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 16.47% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 21/03/2018 – HERBALIFE CONVERSION RATE OF NOTES ABOUT $124.96/SHARE; 21/03/2018 – HERBALIFE LTD – CONVERTIBLE NOTES WILL PAY INTEREST SEMIANNUALLY AT A RATE OF 2.625% PER ANNUM; 20/04/2018 – Herbalife prepared a ‘secret dossier’ on Bill Ackman as it geared up for fight with activist; 30/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 25/04/2018 – Bill Ackman’s bet against Herbalife was ‘dangerous,’ CNBC’s Scott Wapner says; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Welcomes New Members to Its Bd of Directors; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Herbalife Nutrition Otlk To Stable From Negative; 14/03/2018 – Public Health Leaders, Dr. Richard Carmona and Dr. John Agwunobi, To Present Symposium on Rethinking Food Security at 2018 SXSW Conference; 27/04/2018 – HERBALIFE EXTENDS TENDER OFFER EXPIRATION TO 5:00 P.M MAY 24; 16/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition: Adjustment to Reflect Recently Implemented Two-For-One Stk Split

Aristeia Capital Llc, which manages about $6.79 billion and $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 1.34M shares to 62.39M shares, valued at $77.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 514,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 379,827 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn).

More notable recent Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Former Herbalife CEO Returns To Post After Goudis Resigns Over Unspecified Comments – Benzinga” on January 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Vereit Inc (VER) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release Date and Investor Call – Business Wire” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Herbalife Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold HLF shares while 65 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 0.03% less from 139.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 276,582 are owned by State Common Retirement Fund. Glenmede Na has 0% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 354 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 54 shares in its portfolio. Nomura stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Northern Tru Corp has 662,633 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The has invested 0% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Pdt Prtnrs Ltd has invested 1.18% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Strs Ohio holds 6,793 shares. Walleye Trading Lc holds 315,701 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc owns 986,609 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 45,300 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 13,200 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank accumulated 199,172 shares. The California-based First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF).

More notable recent Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PCSB Financial Corporation (PCSB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Artesian Resources Corporation Declares Common Stock Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on June 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Artesian Resources Corporation Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (CVTI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “6 Companies Paying a High Dividend Yield – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: June 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold ARTNA shares while 19 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 3.72 million shares or 2.49% more from 3.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0% in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA). Vanguard Grp reported 389,577 shares. Price T Rowe Md accumulated 0% or 11,037 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited has 0.01% invested in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 1,661 shares. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc Inc holds 0% or 7,942 shares in its portfolio. 19,500 are held by Bridgeway. Blackrock Inc invested in 0% or 428,901 shares. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated owns 88,444 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Barclays Plc holds 0% or 3,512 shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Com invested in 22,127 shares or 0% of the stock. The California-based Wells Fargo Co Mn has invested 0% in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA). Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 135,643 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest stated it has 15,952 shares.