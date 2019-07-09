Artesian Resources (ARTNA) Holder Water Asset Management Has Increased Its Position by $489,325 as Share Price Declined; Narwhal Capital Management Trimmed Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $518,320

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 8.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management sold 6,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 73,074 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90M, down from 79,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $323.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $76.48. About 7.09 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 03/05/2018 – Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS EXPANSION ALONG U.S. GULF COAST; 29/03/2018 – EXXON TO CONTINUE LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 05/03/2018 – Exxon-led consortium, Spain’s Repsol submit interest in Greek oil and gas tenders; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q EPS $1.09; 09/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach to buy ExxonMobil’s Augusta refinery -Les Echos; 09/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE CRUDE UNIT MAY RETURN TO PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 03/04/2018 – Exxon’s Guyana Prize Expands as South American Focus Increases; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES VOLUME RECOVERY IN DOWNSTREAM 2H DUE TO MAINTENANCE; 24/04/2018 – U.S. top court curbs human rights claims against companies

Water Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Artesian Resources Corp (ARTNA) by 19.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc bought 13,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 81,229 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03M, up from 68,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Artesian Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.93M market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.87. About 4,759 shares traded. Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) has declined 6.33% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ARTNA News: 29/03/2018 – REG-Artesian Finance FRN Variable Rate Fix; 10/05/2018 – ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORP – AGREEMENT ALLOWS FOR A MATURITY PERIOD OF 20 YEARS AND A FIXED INTEREST RATE OF 5.12% PER ANNUM FOR THE BOND; 14/03/2018 – Artesian Resources 4Q EPS 40c; 17/05/2018 – Artesian Wastewater Management, Inc. breaks ground on its Northern Sussex Regional Water Recharge Facility; 29/03/2018 – 49FV: Artesian Finance III Plc: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 02/05/2018 – Artesian Resources 1Q EPS 37c; 29/03/2018 – REG-Artesian Finance lll Plc FRN Variable Rate Fix; 03/05/2018 – Artesian Resources Raises Dividend to 23.87c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Artesian Resources Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARTNA); 29/03/2018 – AT28: Artesian Finance: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63M and $459.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 3,349 shares to 6,110 shares, valued at $862,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,782 shares, and has risen its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.51 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

