Artemis Investment Management Llp Upped Its Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Holding; Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Boosted By $340,746 Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased Microsoft (MSFT) stake by 6.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc acquired 2,562 shares as Microsoft (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc holds 41,473 shares with $5.56M value, up from 38,911 last quarter. Microsoft now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CRYPTOCURRENCIES WILL COME TO BAD ENDS; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS KEY DRIVERS OF BUSINESS INTACT FOR COMING FY19; 04/05/2018 – RWC Asset Adds Corp. America Airports SA, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 18/04/2018 – SAGlobal and 360 Vertical Solutions Join Forces to Create Leading Global Microsoft Dynamics 365 Service Industries Partner; 04/05/2018 – Biostage to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Operations; 25/04/2018 – ZERTO REPORTS CROSS-SELLING PACT WITH MICROSOFT TO DELIVER ADVA; 24/04/2018 – THX® Announces Premium Large Format Cinema Offering at CinemaCon 2018; 28/03/2018 – Xplore Rugged Tablets Exclusively Chosen for Paperless Factory Initiative at Top Auto Manufacturer; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 05/03/2018 – Frame Launches High-performance Virtual Desktop Service on Microsoft Azure Government

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) stake by 2.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Artemis Investment Management Llp acquired 12,857 shares as Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV)'s stock rose 13.09%. The Artemis Investment Management Llp holds 465,317 shares with $30.43 million value, up from 452,460 last quarter. Live Nation Entertainment In now has $14.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $66.34. About 2.16M shares traded or 108.25% up from the average. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500.

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) stake by 8,106 shares to 263,247 valued at $30.47 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Och Ziff Cptl Mangemnt Grp I stake by 192,500 shares and now owns 145,000 shares. Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) was reduced too.

More notable recent Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "We Think Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance" on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Live Nation Entertainment files for stock offering – Seeking Alpha" published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "DOJ examining alleged breach in Live Nation decree (updated) – Seeking Alpha" on September 17, 2019.

Among 15 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $149.53’s average target is 8.57% above currents $137.73 stock price. Microsoft had 24 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. Wedbush maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $15500 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 19 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, July 12. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15500 target in Friday, July 19 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Deutsche Bank. Raymond James maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 19 with “Strong Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Thursday, April 25.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "How Do Analysts See Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance" on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Stock at Highs for More than Dividend and Buybacks – Nasdaq" published on September 19, 2019.

