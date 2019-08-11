Artemis Investment Management Llp Upped Home Depot (HD) Position By $16.00 Million; First Eagle Investment Management Upped Albemarle (Call) (ALB) Stake By $2.58 Million

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 4270.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Artemis Investment Management Llp acquired 83,313 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Artemis Investment Management Llp holds 85,264 shares with $16.38M value, up from 1,951 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $231.08B valuation. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $210.02. About 2.91M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – KYTX CBS19: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased Albemarle Corp (Call) (ALB) stake by 60% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Eagle Investment Management Llc acquired 1,500 shares as Albemarle Corp (Call) (ALB)’s stock declined 1.50%. The First Eagle Investment Management Llc holds 4,000 shares with $6.89 million value, up from 2,500 last quarter. Albemarle Corp (Call) now has $7.45B valuation. The stock decreased 4.41% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $70.25. About 1.92M shares traded or 34.93% up from the average. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 22/03/2018 – New Chilean Government Spells Lithium Mining Boom: The White Gold Rush; 17/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CALL CONCLUDES; 16/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE NAMES GLEN MERFELD CTO FOR LITHIUM BUSINESS; 29/05/2018 – Albemarle Corporation to Attend Citi’s Chemicals Conference; 27/03/2018 – China Wants in on the Clean, Copious, and Chilean Energy Boom; 24/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE-DUPONT REPORT PACT IN HYDROPROCESSING; 29/05/2018 – Albemarle Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEEING BATTERY, CATHODE CUSTOMERS PUSHING FOR LONGER SUPPLY CONTRACTS, FROM 3-5 YEARS TO 10 YEARS – PRESIDENT MITCHELL; 20/03/2018 – Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 218,949 shares to 2.50M valued at $147.69M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) stake by 114,008 shares and now owns 291,799 shares. Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Liability Corp has invested 3.88% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Court Place Advsrs holds 1.82% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 23,462 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc invested in 0.07% or 154,234 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 21,290 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Llc reported 32,643 shares. Prio Wealth LP holds 1.96% or 217,380 shares. Sabal Com has 2.56% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 49,221 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. Fundx Invest Group Inc Limited Company reported 3,330 shares. Howe & Rusling has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 94,000 are held by Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel holds 0.36% or 21,147 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Factory Mutual Insurance Com has 1.41% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 590,400 shares. Veritable LP invested 0.26% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Alethea Mngmt Lc owns 2,000 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Home Depot had 22 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold”. Wells Fargo maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $205 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, April 15. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, February 26. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $208 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 1. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “HD Stock Worth Building Something With – Investorplace.com” on August 07, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “25 Stocks That Tanked After a Fed Rate Cut – Schaeffers Research” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “6 Home Improvements That Build Equity – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Home Depot CFO Explains How It Services Millennials – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy Immediately – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invest Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability Corp reported 58,659 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. Corporation Va reported 3.05% stake. Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Llc has 0.12% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Us Natl Bank De reported 636,962 shares. Andra Ap reported 24,000 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Management Limited reported 0.05% stake. Oppenheimer Asset owns 11,283 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Creative Planning reported 0% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Moreover, American Trust Inv Advsrs Lc has 0.26% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 4,052 shares. Appleton Prns Ma has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Ameritas Inv Prtnrs owns 14,550 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na owns 0% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 7,335 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 6,183 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited has 22,666 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Albemarle Corp had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, March 29. Loop Capital Markets maintained the shares of ALB in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Friday, May 10. As per Friday, August 9, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, March 18. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, April 12. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, August 9 by Oppenheimer. Nomura maintained Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) rating on Friday, February 22. Nomura has “Hold” rating and $89 target. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased Nvent Electric Plc stake by 162,196 shares to 1.40M valued at $37.91 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) stake by 7,529 shares and now owns 2.16 million shares. Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) was reduced too.