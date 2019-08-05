Artemis Investment Management Llp Trimmed Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stake by $21.32 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Havens Advisors Cut Its Holding in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by $980,000 as Shares Were Volatile

Havens Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 155,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60M, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 30/04/2018 – IDT Extends Leadership in Datacenter and Networking Systems with Launch of Its Latest PCI Express Timing Devices; 09/03/2018 – HMD Global Unveils the Nokia 8 Sirocco Premium Smartphone Featuring IDT’s Leading-edge Wireless Charging Technology; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q REV. $224.6M, EST. $222.2M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Integrated Device Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDTI); 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrms IDT ‘BB-‘ Rtng; Outlook Rvsd To Pos From Stble; 27/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB-‘ Corporate Credit Rating on IDT; 09/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Video Transcoding Innovations at NAB 2018; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q EPS 15c; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Rev $224.6M; 10/04/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 28.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 114,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 291,799 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.59M, down from 405,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $180.53. About 720,781 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Cap Mgmt reported 460 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 39,109 shares. 114 were reported by Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company. Aqr Management Limited Company owns 136,861 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 23,234 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bancorp Of Montreal Can accumulated 3,289 shares. Kellner Cap Limited Liability Com has invested 7.12% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Los Angeles Management And Equity has invested 0.01% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). 393,000 are owned by Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co. Sei Invests holds 3 shares. 76 are held by Peddock Cap Advsr Ltd. Stifel Corp has invested 0% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 0.02% or 23,415 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank owns 143,289 shares. Westchester Capital Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 191,941 shares.

Another recent and important Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) news was published by Nasdaq.com which published an article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 25, 2019 : SQQQ, QQQ, UBS, AMD, NOK, PTI, IDTI, TVIX, STM, ACB, PG, AEG – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,213 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 18,123 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 4.75% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Advsrs Limited invested in 462 shares. Puzo Michael J owns 1,125 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Nordea Investment Management invested in 0.28% or 723,111 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt has 195,941 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Cambridge holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 1,763 shares. Howland Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.09% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Chem Comml Bank reported 4,094 shares. State Street holds 0.17% or 11.35 million shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 13,380 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 14,500 shares.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Commentary: The Future Of Railway-Hauled Scrap Metals – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why Norfolk Southern Shares Climbed in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Norfolk Southern -5% after earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Expected Dividend Increases In July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Docusign Inc by 241,358 shares to 409,949 shares, valued at $21.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 147,023 shares in the quarter, for a total of 415,064 shares, and has risen its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC).