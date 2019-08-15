Artemis Investment Management Llp Stake in Quinstreet (QNST) Upped as Stock Rose; At&T (T) Holder Bragg Financial Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 29.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc sold 29,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 71,883 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, down from 101,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $34.09. About 34.54 million shares traded or 19.64% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS WASHINGTON POLICY CHIEF QUINN TO RETIRE; 14/05/2018 – Democratic senators demand answers from AT&T and Novartis about payments to Trump lawyer Cohen’s company; 27/03/2018 – FCC Ex-Commissioner Doubts U.S. Can Win AT&T-Time Warner Fight; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: HIRING MICHAEL COHEN WAS `BAD MISTAKE’; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Confirms It Paid Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen’s Company For ‘insights’ Into Administration — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ EBITDA $12.44B, EST. $13.22B; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson Takes Stand in Time Warner Trial (Correct); 08/05/2018 – AT&T says it hired firm linked to Cohen for advice on Trump; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says in Memo Hiring Michael Cohen Was `Big Mistake’

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Quinstreet Inc (QNST) by 252.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 386,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.96% . The institutional investor held 539,661 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.23M, up from 153,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Quinstreet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.58M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.53% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $10.38. About 1.09 million shares traded or 75.99% up from the average. QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) has risen 19.34% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical QNST News: 20/04/2018 – DJ QuinStreet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QNST); 09/05/2018 – QuinStreet at East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – OnlineColleges.com Releases 2018-19 Best Colleges that Offer Online Programs; 30/05/2018 – QuinStreet Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – QuinStreet Raises Full Fiscal 2018 Rev Growth Outlook to at Least 30%; 20/04/2018 – $QNST: Split Rock, $QNST’s 4th-largest holder and one of its earliest backers, keeps selling shares. Another 230k earlier this week at prices as low as $10.73. ����; 11/04/2018 – $QNST uses a hub domain,; 11/04/2018 – Based on comps from private competitors with superior business models, $QNST should be trading at $5-7, not $12. But if, as we believe, a significant amount of its business is based on fake traffic, there’s no floor; 11/04/2018 – QNST: KERRISDALE CLAIMS INACCURATE, OUT-OF-CONTEXT, EXAGGERATED; 11/04/2018 – QUINSTREET SAYS FEELS COMPELLED TO RESPOND “GIVEN ITS INVALID CLAIMS AND CONCLUSIONS” RELATING TO KERRISDALE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT’S REPORT

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.07 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $960.65M and $769.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 30,062 shares to 81,161 shares, valued at $3.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 66,311 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,078 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE).

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 96,078 shares to 1.58M shares, valued at $186.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 28,562 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,099 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.51, from 1.72 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 44 investors sold QNST shares while 43 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 45.67 million shares or 5.37% more from 43.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.