Artemis Investment Management Llp Stake in Citigroup (C) Upped by $30.06 Million as Share Value Rose; Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Holding in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Has Lowered by $2.25 Million

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 28.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 484,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.18M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.87 million, up from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $72.16. About 10.33 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/03/2018 – Citigroup to restrict commercial borrowers that sell firearms; 11/04/2018 – Capital Area Asset Builders, the District of Columbia, and Citi Community Development Announce Final Push for Eligible Working; 21/03/2018 – CITI HIRES HSBC’S MASKELL FOR EMEA ALTERNATIVE ASSETS GRP: MEMO; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $148; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC LBRT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $23; 13/04/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren, Cummings, Carper, Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Concerns about Kushner Family Business Loans; 22/03/2018 – David Enrich: Breaking: Citigroup imposes restrictions on gun sales by its business customers. Scoop from @tiffkhsu; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY CITIGROUP NET CREDIT LOSSES $1.87 BLN VS $1.71 BLN; 06/03/2018 – CITI HAS A SHOT AT $1 BILLION IN EQUITIES REV IN 1Q: GERSPACH; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY CITIGROUP ADJUSTED NET INCOME $4,620 MLN

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 34.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company sold 26,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,746 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37M, down from 78,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $93.53. About 495,548 shares traded. Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 16.95% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 13/04/2018 – Polaris Hosted `RANGER Country™ USA’ Celebration for Pinedale, Wyoming With Help From Country Music Superstar Jake Owen; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Group Announces Treatment of First Patient in a Phase 2 Study of ADI-PEG 20 Plus Gemcitabine and Docetaxel for Soft Tissue Sarcoma; 11/04/2018 – Polaris Alpha Announces Major Expansion Plans in Colorado; 04/04/2018 – Rubrik Launches Polaris, the Industry’s First SaaS Platform for Data Management Applications; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – POLARIS, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CPSC, INITIATED A RECALL ON SELECT RZR XP/XP 4 1000 MODELS; 11/04/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues 2018 Success with Victories in Eight UTV Classes at the Polaris RZR UTV World Championship & San Felipe 250; 14/05/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING 4Q TOTAL COSTS 6.24B RUPEES; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 10/04/2018 – Polaris® Introduces Completely Reinvented 2019 RANGER CREW® XP 1000; 23/03/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING & SERVICES-APPROVED SALE OF INVESTMENTS/DISPOSAL OF ITS UNITS IN OPTIMUS GLOBAL SERVICES,POLARIS CONSULTING & SERVICES PTE LTD SINGAPORE

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 50,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $851,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 56,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,430 shares, and cut its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares were sold by Whitaker Michael.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 134,083 are held by Welch Capital Prtn Ltd Liability New York. Horan Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Citizens Northern accumulated 29,870 shares. Diversified Co owns 56,511 shares. Moreover, Academy Management Tx has 7.29% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 505,344 shares. Affinity Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 2.17% or 170,311 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 67,816 shares. Masters Management Llc has invested 0.67% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Boston Prns owns 19.05 million shares. Fir Tree Mngmt LP owns 2.17 million shares or 11.54% of their US portfolio. Seizert Prns Lc invested 0.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Comerica National Bank holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 514,788 shares. Arga Investment Mngmt LP owns 68,885 shares. Prudential Public Limited Com accumulated 6.79M shares. Northern Corporation invested 0.48% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 20,000 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $6.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $99,660 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilltop Holdings reported 4,209 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 14,613 shares. The North Carolina-based Comml Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0.01% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Verition Fund Management Limited Com holds 0.01% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) or 3,510 shares. 5,134 are held by Hightower Advsrs Ltd Llc. Cornerstone Advisors invested in 0% or 66 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 16,911 shares. Cwm Lc holds 511 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Com owns 13 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 123,600 shares. Raymond James Fincl Serv Advsrs invested in 0.02% or 62,880 shares. Moreover, Security Comml Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has 0.56% invested in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Shelton Capital stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Horan Capital Management stated it has 65,393 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings.