Artemis Investment Management Llp Stake in Best Buy (BBY) Cut by $54.47 Million; As Epizyme (EPZM) Stock Value Rose, Rock Springs Capital Management LP Boosted by $1.75 Million Its Holding

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Best Buy Inc (BBY) by 43.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 767,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.66% . The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.60 million, down from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Best Buy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $65.48. About 1.86M shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chinese exporters concerned about US-China trade spat – survey; 20/04/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC – FIVE-YEAR FACILITY AGREEMENT WILL REPLACE PREVIOUS $1.25 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 23/03/2018 – REFILE-FCC chairman to be “proactive” on integrity of U.S. communications supply chain; 03/05/2018 – The Meteoric Rise of Unattended Retail: The Next Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry; 22/05/2018 – Best Buy Co Inc expected to post earnings of 74 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – Is Best Buy Sleeping With the Enemy With Amazon Partnership?; 24/05/2018 – CORRECT: BEST BUY SAYS NOT UPDATING FULL-YEAR VIEWS; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 22/03/2018 – Best Buy is said to be cutting ties with China’s Huawei; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY REAFFIRMS YR REV., ADJ. EPS VIEW

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Epizyme Inc (EPZM) by 9.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 145,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.32% . The hedge fund held 1.75M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.72M, up from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Epizyme Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.94% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $13.72. About 423,151 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – EPIZYME HAS BEGUN DEVELOPING MODIFICATIONS TO ADDRESS PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD WAS INITIATED FOLLOWING A SAFETY REPORT, SUBMITTED BY EPIZYME TO FDA AND OTHER REGULATORY AUTHORITIES; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME: FDA ISSUED PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD ON TAZEMETOSTAT TRIAL; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme Provides Update Regarding Tazemetostat Clinical Program; 09/04/2018 – Epizyme Announces Publication of Tazemetostat Phase 1 Clinical Data in The Lancet Oncology; 16/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for GDS HOLDINGS, Nova Measuring Instruments, Magic Software Enterprises, Epizyme, United C; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme Says Working With Clinical Trial Investigators and Regulatory Authorities; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME’S TAZEMETOSTAT ESTABLISHED RECOMMENDED DOSE FOR PHASE 2; 24/05/2018 – Epizyme, Inc. | tazemetostat | N/A | 05/23/2018 | Treatment of chordoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 05/04/2018 – EPIZYME, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd by 1.00M shares to 2.00 million shares, valued at $12.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 66,307 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,284 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Analysts await Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 8.79% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BBY’s profit will be $264.37M for 16.54 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by Best Buy Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold BBY shares while 158 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 197.18 million shares or 7.25% less from 212.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,016 were accumulated by Signaturefd Ltd Liability. Jefferies Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) for 16,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies reported 92,143 shares. Spark Inv Mgmt Limited Liability owns 330,800 shares. Arcadia Invest Mgmt Mi stated it has 0% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Whitnell & owns 3,375 shares. Atria Ltd Llc holds 9,807 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.04% or 12,400 shares. Moreover, Cibc Ww Markets has 0.01% invested in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) for 39,028 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.34M shares. First Trust Advisors LP owns 0.06% invested in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) for 444,031 shares. Ckw Gru invested in 0% or 60 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And reported 48,000 shares or 2.44% of all its holdings. Schroder Investment Group Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) for 81,402 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 155,198 shares.

