Artemis Investment Management Llp Raised Its Holding in F5 Networks (FFIV) by $12.42 Million; Monarch Partners Asset Management Holding in Unitil (UTL) Has Lowered as Market Value Rose

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 51.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 79,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 233,403 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.65M, up from 154,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $151.93. About 445,709 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 17.15% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 21/05/2018 – F5 NAMES FRANCIS J. PELZER AS CFO; 11/04/2018 – Appdome Partners with F5 to Deliver Anti-Bot Services to Any App, Without Coding; 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Rev $535M-$545M; 21/05/2018 – F5 Appoints Francis J. Pelzer As Chief Financial Officer; 10/04/2018 – F5 Launches Advanced WAF for Multi-Cloud App Security; 22/05/2018 – CFO Moves: F5 Networks, Dixons Carphone; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Pelzer to Succeed Andrew Reinland on May 21; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Adj EPS $2.31; 21/05/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $186 FROM $169

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Unitil Corp (UTL) by 14.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 38,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 237,731 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.88 million, down from 276,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Unitil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $892.15 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $59.81. About 22,117 shares traded. Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) has risen 19.97% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical UTL News: 26/04/2018 – Unitil 1Q EPS $1.06; 23/04/2018 – DJ Unitil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTL); 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Unitil May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Unitil May Face Pressure, Electric Power Down in April; 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling; 25/04/2018 – Unitil Shareholders Elect New Director at Annual Meeting; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Unitil May Benefit, Electric Power Best in 22.5 Years; 26/04/2018 – UNITIL CORP – QTRLY GAS REVENUES $87.0 MLN VS $74.8 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Massachusetts, Rhode Island award major offshore wind contracts

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $662.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 23,426 shares to 151,479 shares, valued at $6.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 81,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,396 shares, and has risen its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY).

More notable recent Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (IRS) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Applied Industrial Technologies, Ship Finance International, Alliant Energy, and Unitil â€” Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “BIP vs. UTL: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Unitil CFO Mark Collin to retire, Christine Vaughan named – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold UTL shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 9.27 million shares or 3.64% more from 8.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL). Hennessy Advsr stated it has 0.1% in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL). Alliancebernstein Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL). Victory Cap Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) for 29,203 shares. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership reported 30,067 shares. Lsv Asset, a Illinois-based fund reported 10,226 shares. Aperio Gru stated it has 46,201 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity owns 0% invested in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) for 4,470 shares. 1,164 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Trust Of Vermont reported 465 shares stake. Legal & General Plc accumulated 3,039 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 118,633 shares. Moors Cabot Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) for 6,076 shares. 4,022 are held by Sigma Planning. Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 0% or 21,847 shares.

Analysts await Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 26.32% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.19 per share. UTL’s profit will be $2.09M for 106.80 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Unitil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Co holds 71,144 shares. Voya Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 32,279 shares. Rdl owns 1,906 shares. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust accumulated 0.05% or 6,801 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Comm Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Walleye Trading Lc holds 0% or 2,553 shares. National Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0.01% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Fmr Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Nordea Mgmt holds 0.14% or 428,550 shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP reported 0.01% stake. 285 are held by Nuwave Invest Llc. Dubuque Retail Bank & reported 100 shares. Davis R M accumulated 3,260 shares. Lenox Wealth Inc owns 0.01% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 113 shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Limited reported 4,600 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings.

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canopy Growth Corp by 28,011 shares to 156,305 shares, valued at $6.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evergy Inc by 241,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 572,094 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 14 sales for $3.53 million activity. Kearny Ryan C. had sold 1,136 shares worth $182,707. Shares for $316,909 were sold by MCMILLAN STEPHEN. 705 shares were sold by SPRAGUE KARA LYNN, worth $112,449. Shares for $595,600 were sold by Locoh-Donou Francois on Wednesday, February 6. The insider WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL sold 150 shares worth $25,013. $450,080 worth of stock was sold by Rogers Scot Frazier on Friday, February 1.