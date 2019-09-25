Artemis Investment Management Llp Raised Bank Amer (BAC) Position by $29.19 Million; Shares Rose; Heico (HEI) Shareholder Penobscot Investment Management Company Lifted Its Position by $506,730

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased its stake in Heico Corp (HEI) by 25.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc bought 3,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.47% . The institutional investor held 18,982 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54M, up from 15,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Heico Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $129.21. About 665,527 shares traded or 11.38% up from the average. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 85.42% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 29/05/2018 – Heico 2Q EPS 55c; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS WITHIN A YEAR FOLLOWING PURCHASE; 17/04/2018 – HEICO SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS WITHIN A YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Dukane Seacom Is Part of HEICO’s Electronic Technologies Group; 14/05/2018 – Nomura Adds CommVault, Cuts Heico: 13F; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – FURTHER FINANCIAL TERMS AND DETAILS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 19/04/2018 – DJ HEICO Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEI.A); 15/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Conference Call; 29/05/2018 – HEICO SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +13% TO +14%; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – UNIT ACQUIRED 100% OF BUSINESS AND ASSETS OF EMERGENCY LOCATOR TRANSMITTER BEACON PRODUCT LINE OF INSTRUMAR LIMITED IN ALL CASH DEAL

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 52.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 3.01M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $87.14M, up from 1.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $269.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $28.94. About 65.05 million shares traded or 15.96% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 31/03/2018 – Mansion Global: Former Merrill Lynch CEO John Thain Slated to Join Deutsche Bank Supervisory Board; 21/03/2018 – BOFA FINDS `CORE CAUSE’ OF LOSS WAS OUTSIDE OF THE BANK; 16/05/2018 – Allergan Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa (sf) To Bank Of America’s Class A(2018-2) Card Abs; 09/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Chicago Entrepreneurs Increasing Plans to Hire – Tuesday, May 1, 2018 9:00 am EDT; 10/05/2018 – Cryptocurrencies as a payment system are ‘troubling,” Bank of America cyber tech chief says; 27/03/2018 – Women at BofA paid 31% less than men; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CFO PAUL DONOFRIO SPEAKS ON CALL WITH REPORTERS

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 17,154 shares to 2.16M shares, valued at $151.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 89,261 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,248 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ima Wealth holds 4.59% or 423,614 shares in its portfolio. Quinn Opportunity Prns Ltd Liability accumulated 276,000 shares or 0.99% of the stock. 1.46 million were accumulated by Virginia Retirement System Et Al. Canal Insur invested in 1.53% or 160,000 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership stated it has 8.11M shares. The Texas-based Shamrock Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.75% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Boyar Asset Management Inc invested in 3.91% or 182,601 shares. Schulhoff And holds 0.64% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 42,681 shares. Cidel Asset Management accumulated 45,000 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Gru Ltd invested in 376,886 shares. Savant Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 62,479 shares. Stanley Management Llc stated it has 4.75% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Umb Bank N A Mo reported 873,845 shares. The Wisconsin-based Winch Advisory Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Harvey Inv Lc holds 0.05% or 10,752 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.39, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 22 investors sold HEI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 32.15 million shares or 2.59% more from 31.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Serv Network Ltd Com reported 13,709 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company invested in 11,591 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Spark Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 46 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bogle Mngmt LP De holds 84,232 shares. First Republic Investment Management, California-based fund reported 2,487 shares. California Employees Retirement System invested in 57,124 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corp invested in 204,008 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The California-based Franklin Resource has invested 0.07% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Tompkins Fincl Corporation holds 702 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership accumulated 2 shares. Fdx Incorporated reported 0.06% stake. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc World Incorporated has invested 0.01% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Gotham Asset Llc stated it has 2,717 shares. 965,652 are owned by Riverbridge Ltd Liability Co.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $298,300 activity.