Artemis Investment Management Llp Lowered Its Caesars Entmt (CZR) Position as Market Value Rose; As Centene Del (CNC) Valuation Rose, Holder Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Has Boosted Position

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 96.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 470,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The institutional investor held 15,038 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $131,000, down from 485,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.55. About 7.46 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment and Meraas Plan to Open Two Caesars Hotels & Beach Club in Dubai; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q ADJ. EBITDAR $518M; 14/05/2018 – CAESARS TO PROVIDE SPORTS WAGERING TO CONSUMERS ACROSS COUNTRY; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Mexico; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, VICI PROPERTIES REPORT LETTER OF INTENT; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – THE PROPERTY IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2019; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the Wells Fargo 9th Annual Gaming, Hospitality & Leisure Conference; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.50 Billion Senior Secured Term Loan; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 71.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp bought 220,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 530,505 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.17M, up from 310,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.01. About 3.26M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Centene Outlook To Positive From Stable; Affirms; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Centene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNC); 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL, CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON JULY 1, 2019; 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York; 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR; 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 306,267 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust reported 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Ancora Advisors Ltd holds 13,019 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Com (Trc) reported 52,695 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 514,832 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtn Inc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Aperio Group Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 104,561 shares. 1.05M were reported by Voloridge Investment. 239,419 were reported by Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md. Prelude Capital Llc invested in 0.05% or 111,013 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp, a New York-based fund reported 116,625 shares. Kj Harrison And Prns reported 115,000 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Van Eck owns 57,459 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Par Mngmt Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.60M shares.

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 46,500 shares to 147,770 shares, valued at $11.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 135,336 shares in the quarter, for a total of 646,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 1.10 million shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company accumulated 216,692 shares. 24,400 were accumulated by Omers Administration Corporation. Renaissance Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 147,600 shares in its portfolio. C M Bidwell Limited reported 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys, New York-based fund reported 679,361 shares. State Street Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 17.27M shares. Pnc Services Group Inc Inc holds 1.19 million shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 57,646 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 0.01% or 38,610 shares in its portfolio. 21,507 were reported by Rice Hall James Associates Limited Com. 356,900 are owned by Cs Mckee L P. Metropolitan Life Insur holds 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 41,410 shares. The California-based Tarbox Family Office Inc has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Northeast Financial Consultants stated it has 6,400 shares.