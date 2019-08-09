Artemis Investment Management Llp Lifted Nrg Energy (NRG) Stake by $3.36 Million as Stock Declined; Kingstone Cos (KINS) Share Value Declined While Alpine Investment Management Has Cut Position by $10.57 Million

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 30.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 80,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 340,548 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.48M, up from 260,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $34.41. About 1.57M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Net $279M; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy Back FY18 Cash From Ops $2.02B-$2.22B; 27/03/2018 – NRG ACQUISITION OF XOOM EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN 2Q; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – PER AMENDMENT REVOLVING COMMITMENTS IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $120 MLN WILL MATURE ON JULY 1, 2018; 12/03/2018 – MOVES-Ex-TrailStone natural gas head joins Boston Energy Trading; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -APPOINTMENT OF TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS: MATTHEW CARTER AND HEATHER COX; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC SAYS MAINTAINING 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Rev $2.42B; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $2,421 MLN VS $2,382 MLN

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS) by 79.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 157,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.07% . The hedge fund held 40,801 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, down from 198,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kingstone Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.50 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.75. About 63,988 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 47.33% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 09/05/2018 – Kingstone 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Dale Thatcher Elected as Oper Chief; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $8.90, AN INCREASE OF 24.5% COMPARED TO $7.15 AT DECEMBER 31, 2016; 16/04/2018 – SHANGHAI WANYE ENTERPRISES 600641.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY SEMICONDUCTOR ASSETS FROM KINGSTONE TECHNOLOGY HONGKONG, SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM APRIL 17; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – COMPANY’S BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $8.27, A DECREASE OF 0.2% COMPARED TO $8.29 AT MARCH 31, 2017; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Thatcher to Also Be President of Kingstone Insurance Co; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Rev $25.8M; 17/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Kingstone Insurance Company and Kingstone Companies, Inc; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone: ‘January Deep Freeze’ Hurt 1Q Results But Core Business Remains Highly Profitable and Growing; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 39.5% TO $22.8 MLN

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $51.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 897,117 shares to 912,569 shares, valued at $17.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS) by 4.27 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.71M shares, and has risen its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $33,350 activity. On Tuesday, June 25 the insider HAFT JAY M bought $17,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold KINS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.02 million shares or 6.66% less from 5.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Com Mn stated it has 62,060 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio reported 17,600 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 8,737 shares. Kennedy Cap, a Missouri-based fund reported 87,843 shares. Bessemer Grp invested in 7,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mngmt, Ohio-based fund reported 378 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) for 40,400 shares. Acr Alpine Capital Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) for 40,801 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 17,875 shares. Renaissance Ltd Llc holds 0% or 285,800 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System has 14,533 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Financial Bank Of Mellon Corp invested in 47,469 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Millennium Limited Liability Company owns 11,679 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 76,434 are held by Comerica Comml Bank. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur holds 0.07% or 10,620 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 139,323 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Cibc World Markets Inc stated it has 33,207 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wedge Management L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0.16% or 334,178 shares. Hudock Cap has 6 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,995 shares. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Lc holds 13,344 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding owns 6,540 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 887,500 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Element Ltd Llc holds 63,992 shares. Argi Investment Serv Lc reported 20,162 shares. Northern Corporation has invested 0.03% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). 242,011 were reported by Manufacturers Life Insur Communication The. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY) by 584,595 shares to 2.53M shares, valued at $25.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 96,923 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 527,766 shares, and cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).