Artemis Investment Management Llp Lifted Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Stake By $7.66 Million; First Wilshire Securities Management Has Raised By $648,594 Its Manitex Intl (MNTX) Position

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG) stake by 131.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Artemis Investment Management Llp acquired 91,200 shares as Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG)’s stock rose 16.29%. The Artemis Investment Management Llp holds 160,700 shares with $13.51M value, up from 69,500 last quarter. Asbury Automotive Group Inc now has $1.95 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $100.63. About 78,243 shares traded. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) has risen 30.42% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ABG News: 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTO 1Q REV. $1.61B, EST. $1.58B; 19/03/2018 – TripleCare Launches Telemedicine Services at Asbury Communities; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC QTRLY NEW VEHICLE REVENUE $857.1 MLN VS $832.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Asbury Automotive Appoints Thomas J. Reddin as New Chair of Board’s Governance & Nominating Committee; 20/04/2018 – DJ Asbury Automotive Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABG); 24/04/2018 – Asbury Automotive 1Q Tax Rate 25% Vs. 36% Year-Ago; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTO 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.93, EST. $1.80; 25/04/2018 – Sen. Inhofe: Inhofe Meets with CACI CEO Ken Asbury; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER EPS OF $1.93 PER DILUTED SHARE; 15/03/2018 – ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS CONCERNED ABOUT GOVERNANCE OF ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE DUE TO SCOTT THOMPSON’S RESIGNATION FROM BOARD

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased Manitex Intl Inc (MNTX) stake by 21.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc acquired 108,099 shares as Manitex Intl Inc (MNTX)’s stock declined 14.13%. The First Wilshire Securities Management Inc holds 613,460 shares with $3.75 million value, up from 505,361 last quarter. Manitex Intl Inc now has $122.87M valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.24. About 40,483 shares traded. Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) has declined 45.47% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MNTX News: 25/05/2018 – Manitex Intl, Inc. Announces $32.7M Equity Investment by Tadano; 25/05/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC – IN CONNECTION WITH DEAL, TADANO HAS A RIGHT TO DESIGNATE ONE MEMBER TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 28/03/2018 – Manitex International 4Q Rev $64.5M; 28/03/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.04 PER SHARE; 28/03/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC MNTX.O – BACKLOG INCREASED TO $87.3 MILLION AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 40% SINCE DECEMBER 31, 2017; 28/03/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC MNTX.O – BACKLOG AT YEAR END INCREASED BY $31 MLN TO $62.2 MLN COMPARED TO DECEMBER 31, 2016; 19/03/2018 – Manitex International, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Versalift East LLC. as a Distributor of Manitex Knuckle Boom and Aeria; 19/03/2018 – Manitex International, Inc. to Participate in The Seaport Global Transports and Industrials Conference on March 22, 2018; 25/05/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL – INGO SCHILLER, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF TADANO AMERICA WILL BE INITIAL MEMBER OF BOARD DESIGNATED BY TADANO; 09/05/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.09

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) stake by 1.07 million shares to 976,286 valued at $38.23 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) stake by 22,211 shares and now owns 255,343 shares. Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) was reduced too.

More notable recent Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Uber Cannibal Stocks Underperform but Continue to Buy Back Stock – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 13, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:ABG) 33% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 18 investors sold ABG shares while 53 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.49 million shares or 1.80% less from 19.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal & General Public Limited Com invested in 68,821 shares. Macquarie Limited invested in 0.06% or 431,459 shares. Eminence Capital Lp has invested 0.35% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). River Road Asset Ltd Liability Com accumulated 56,929 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) for 7,000 shares. Artemis Invest Management Llp accumulated 160,700 shares. Convergence Prtn Limited Liability Company reported 2,154 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Everence Capital reported 0.04% stake. Parkside Finance National Bank And Tru owns 18 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% or 249,221 shares in its portfolio. Jennison Assoc Lc holds 0% or 9,682 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 11 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 0% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Sei Invs reported 5,476 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 0.01% stake.

Among 2 analysts covering Asbury Automotive Group Inc Common Stock (NYSE:ABG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Asbury Automotive Group Inc Common Stock has $9500 highest and $8700 lowest target. $91.50’s average target is -9.07% below currents $100.63 stock price. Asbury Automotive Group Inc Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) rating on Monday, May 6. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $8700 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ABG in report on Friday, August 2 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9.

More notable recent Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Manitex International, Inc. Announces New Order for Knuckle Boom Cranes Valued at Approximately $4.5 Million – GuruFocus.com” on September 09, 2019, also Stockhouse.com with their article: “Manitex International, Inc. Announces the Addition of Cropac Equipment Inc. to the Articulating Crane Distribution Network – Stockhouse” published on August 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Manitex International, Inc. Announces TC600 Series Boom Truck Mounted Crane – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Manitex International, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Manitex International, Inc. Announces the Addition of MADISA Group and Wyoming Machinery Company to the Boom Truck Crane Distribution Network – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 10 investors sold MNTX shares while 15 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 10.02 million shares or 2.63% less from 10.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 11,107 shares. Blackrock Inc, a New York-based fund reported 71,992 shares. Ironwood Inv Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.19% in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX). Vanguard stated it has 727,181 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.93% or 910,992 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd reported 36,859 shares. 1,679 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. State Street Corp invested in 0% or 18,146 shares. North Carolina-based Fincl Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX). First Wilshire Management owns 613,460 shares for 1.49% of their portfolio. Tower Lc (Trc) holds 1,143 shares. California Employees Retirement reported 0% stake. Pacific Ridge Cap Ltd Liability Co invested in 795,091 shares or 1.25% of the stock. Renaissance Technologies Limited owns 0% invested in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) for 83,040 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability reported 0% stake.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased Enova Intl Inc stake by 17,903 shares to 84,289 valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Genworth Finl Inc (NYSE:GNW) stake by 239,128 shares and now owns 494,174 shares. Stealthgas Inc (NASDAQ:GASS) was reduced too.