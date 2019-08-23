Artemis Investment Management Llp Increased Stake in Comcast New (CMCSA) by $3.45 Million as Share Price Declined; Robeco Institutional Asset Management Has Cut Oneok New (OKE) Stake by $1.43 Million as Stock Price Rose

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 32.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management sold 20,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 42,065 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, down from 62,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $67.92. About 1.11 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $570.3M, EST. $549.3M; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.8% of Oneok Inc; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: No Operational Interruptions on Oneok’s Pipelines; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK Increases Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Oneok Backs FY Net $955M-Net $1.15B; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns; 04/04/2018 – ONEOK TEMPORARILY DISABLES ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 4.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 88,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 2.00 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.80M, up from 1.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $42.78. About 8.32 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 bln offer for Fox; 12/03/2018 – Comcast Business VoiceEdge™ Adds Award-Winning One-Click Audio Conferencing App; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Adds Aptiv, Exits Golar LNG Partners, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST: EXPECT 25-DAY PHASE 1 ANTITRUST REVIEW FOR SKY; 24/04/2018 – NBCUniversal Names Phil Tahtakran Head of NBCUniversal Federal Government Affairs, Promotes Margaret Tobey to Senior Vice President, Regulatory Affairs; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – EU antitrust regulators to rule on Comcast, sky deal by June 15; 25/04/2018 – Sky withdraws Fox bid recommendation as Comcast makes offer; 21/05/2018 – RESPONSE TO DCMS ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMCAST OFFER; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian All Cap Dividend Adds Comcast

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) by 9,156 shares to 326,757 shares, valued at $13.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 571,371 shares in the quarter, for a total of 835,653 shares, and has risen its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. has 0.06% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 2.02 million shares. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 0.03% or 695,624 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Liability owns 4,665 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors reported 466,618 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Services Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx has invested 0.14% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Polaris Greystone Gru Ltd Liability Com invested 1.83% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Principal Finance holds 0.05% or 824,941 shares. 5,999 are held by Marathon Capital Management. Toronto Dominion Bancorp owns 267,460 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 186,196 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Prelude Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 0.12% or 30,538 shares in its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Allstate reported 0.09% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al invested in 0.06% or 70,400 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Capital Management holds 5,426 shares. Truepoint holds 0.05% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 15,028 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd reported 0.57% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Mcf Advsr Ltd Com accumulated 554 shares. Contravisory Inv Mgmt Inc reported 1.67% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Moreover, Northrock Partners Limited Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 6,324 shares. St Germain D J has 10,445 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Portland Lc holds 5,464 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 170,612 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 3.09M shares. Jp Marvel Investment Advisors Limited Liability Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 117,171 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt has invested 0.15% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Moreover, Ci has 0.99% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Weitz has invested 1.64% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Archford Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 3,894 shares.