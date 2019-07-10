Artemis Investment Management Llp Increased Position in M & T Bk (MTB) by $9.48 Million; As Domtar (UFS) Shares Declined, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Has Boosted Its Position

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased its stake in Domtar Corp (UFS) by 6186.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd bought 494,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 502,942 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.97 million, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Domtar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $42.17. About 586,550 shares traded or 3.64% up from the average. Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) has declined 1.87% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.30% the S&P500. Some Historical UFS News: 01/05/2018 – Domtar 1Q EPS 86c; 13/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to CG Johnson Elementary School for New Books; 23/03/2018 – Domtar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – DOMTAR 1Q ADJ EPS 87C; 26/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Rapoport Academy Elementary in Waco, TX; 22/03/2018 – Domtar Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 12/05/2018 – HDIS & The Student Conservation Association Revitalize Kirkwood Park in Kirkwood, MO For Community Project Sponsored by the Domtar Corporation; 15/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Riverview Elementary in Fort Mill, SC; 24/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to Ashdown Elementary School for New Books; 02/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Nekoosa Head Start

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in M & T Bk Corp (MTB) by 117.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 60,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 111,590 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.54 million, up from 51,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in M & T Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $171.3. About 538,002 shares traded. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 12.48% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MTB News: 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK CORP – TANGIBLE EQUITY PER COMMON SHARE WAS $66.99 AT MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED WITH $67.16 AT MARCH 31, 2017; 21/05/2018 – M&T Bank Corporation Elects Kevin J. Pearson to Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank Sets Aside $135 Million for Litigation — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – IEC ELECTRONICS – EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 20, CO AND M&T BANK ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO FIFTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT; 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK CORP QTRLY SHR $2.23; 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK – DURING RECENT QTR, INCREASED RESERVE FOR LITIGATION MATTERS BY $135 MLN TO REFLECT STATUS OF PRE-EXISTING LITIGATION; 23/04/2018 – BHARAT FINANCIAL REITERATES AIM TO GROW LOAN PORTFOLIO 45% M/T; 16/04/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon FRN Variable Rate Fix; 07/05/2018 – Capital Product Partners L.P. Completes Acquisition Of The M/T ‘Anikitos’; 15/05/2018 – M&T BANK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 80C/SHR FROM 75C, EST. 80C

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 6,939 shares to 185,800 shares, valued at $21.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 26,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,937 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MTB shares while 160 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 108.00 million shares or 0.89% less from 108.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Advsrs Oh stated it has 14,787 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Umb Natl Bank N A Mo reported 2,124 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.79% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Consulate stated it has 2,606 shares. Dean Ltd, a Ohio-based fund reported 5,309 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd reported 17 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiedemann Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Cibc Ww Markets reported 0% of its portfolio in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.07% invested in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) for 229,120 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 11,611 shares. Whittier Of Nevada invested in 0.2% or 17,379 shares. First Eagle Investment Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 7,032 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 0.15% stake. American Century Cos invested in 1.08 million shares or 0.17% of the stock.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $1.94 million activity. Shares for $116,721 were sold by Todaro Michael J. on Thursday, January 31. $60,468 worth of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) was sold by Siddique Sabeth on Tuesday, January 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold UFS shares while 79 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 57.92 million shares or 1.77% more from 56.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% or 12,700 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) for 7,471 shares. Bancorporation Of America De reported 0% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Cornercap Inv Counsel accumulated 42,455 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 1.21M shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 45,183 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Rech holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) for 216,646 shares. Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 250,528 shares or 0.22% of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System reported 118,390 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Indexiq Advisors Ltd stated it has 26,943 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has 11,662 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group accumulated 0.01% or 7.63 million shares. 13,062 are held by Brinker Capital Incorporated. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.07% or 13,283 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $580,733 activity.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV) by 98,749 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $16.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crescent Pt Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) by 7.19M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.37 million shares, and cut its stake in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM).