Artemis Investment Management Llp Increased Its Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Stake by $3.07 Million; As Boeing Company/The (BA) Stock Value Declined, New York State Common Retirement Fund Trimmed Position

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Boeing Company/The (BA) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund sold 55,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1.27M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $485.84 million, down from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Boeing Company/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $331.38. About 4.09M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing Sees FY Rev $96B-$98B; 23/03/2018 – The deal, which remains to be finalized, also marks a victory for General Electric, whose engines are expected to power the Boeing aircraft, beating proposals from rival Rolls-Royce; 14/03/2018 – Boeing May Become a Target in a Trade War Over Trump’s Tariffs; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Says Case Could Trigger Largest-Ever WTO-Authorized Retaliatory Tariffs; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES- ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER 40 MAX 737 AIRCRAFT DELIVERY SO THAT AIRCRAFT TO BE DELIVERED IN CALENDAR YEARS 2025, 2026; 06/03/2018 – Atlas Air Worldwide Acquires Two Boeing 777 Freighters For ACMI Service; 13/04/2018 – Boeing Says Aware of Rolls-Royce Latest Trent 1000 Inspection Disclosure; 23/03/2018 – BOEING – NEW ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTERS VALUED AT $678 MLN ACCORDING TO LIST PRICES; 11/05/2018 – SENIOR OFFICIAL FAKHRIYEH-KASHAN SAYS NO DOWN PAYMENT HAS BEEN MADE TO AIRBUS, BOEING FOR FUTURE DELIVERIES – FARS; 05/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N EXEC SAYS AIRCRAFT MARKET IS “VERY STRONG” RIGHT NOW

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 22.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 118,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 639,279 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.86M, up from 521,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $24.68. About 3.22 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Inv stated it has 12,024 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 347,612 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 1,940 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct reported 916,321 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd holds 58,561 shares. City Hldg has 1,000 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc has 72,797 shares. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0.21% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 1St Source Bancorp holds 0.06% or 26,826 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Adirondack Tru has invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 241,279 were accumulated by Schroder Investment Gru. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Lvm Capital Mngmt Ltd Mi reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Advent Cap Management De invested 0.09% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 6,719 shares.

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bioxcel Therapeutics Inc by 194,034 shares to 968,979 shares, valued at $9.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 30,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,701 shares, and cut its stake in Cargurus Inc.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.38 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $9.92 million activity. $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by McAllister Kevin G. $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by Smith Gregory D. $3.49M worth of stock was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. $1.20 million worth of stock was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13.