Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Muni Hi Income Trust (MHI) by 42.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 261,259 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 351,618 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.39 million, down from 612,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Muni Hi Income Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.79M market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.42. About 13,684 shares traded. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 18.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 178,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.44M, up from 972,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $76.06. About 3.05 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 05/04/2018 – SAMSUNG BIOEPIS SETTLES PATENT DISPUTES WITH ABBVIE, CLEARING; 24/04/2018 – LILLY CEO IS `CONFIDENT’ OLUMIANT WILL REACH U.S. MARKET: BTV; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Management of a Number of Difficult-to-Treat Blood Cancers at 23rd European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congress; 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $ABBV Both Coherus ‘182 and ‘522 IPR patent trials denied on Enbrel patent claims; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie: Rova-T Demonstrated Single Agent Responses in Advanced SCLC Patients; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $302.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate (AFT) by 25,665 shares to 104,271 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Enh Muni Value Fd (NEV) by 79,961 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,211 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Cali Fd (MYC).

