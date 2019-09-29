Artemis Investment Management Llp Holds Position in Las Vegas Sands (LVS); Visa Cl A (V) Holding Has Raised by Chemical Bank

Chemical Bank increased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank bought 3,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 44,038 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.64M, up from 40,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $389.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $174. About 7.08M shares traded or 2.77% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA BOOSTS FORECAST; 15/05/2018 – Visa Cashless Challenge: International Travel Edition Search to Send One Lucky Traveler on a Cash-Free Adventure; 18/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 28/03/2018 – Miscommunications at Work Impact the Bottom Line, Study Finds; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK consumer spending falls in April – Visa; 18/04/2018 – Visa Appoints Mike Milotich as Head of Investor Relations; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – GRANTED APPROVAL BY DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS TO ACT AS A SPONSOR UNDER 403, 407 AND 408 VISA SUBCLASSES; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan lbrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 22.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 130,164 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 720,583 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.52 million, up from 590,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $57.11. About 16.44 million shares traded or 312.23% up from the average. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS TO SELL SANDS BETHLEHEM TO WIND CREEK; 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS 1Q NET REV. $3.58B; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE EXITED YUMC, SIMO, LVS, GOOS, WYNN IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Sands China Team Member Wins Las Vegas Sands’ Global Citizenship Award; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 19/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Overhauls Board but Las Vegas Sands May Be Better Bet — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Fitch: Las Vegas Sands’ Ratings Unaffected by Sands Bethlehem Sale; 09/03/2018 – Las Vegas R-J: Las Vegas Sands properties raise daily resort fees to $45; 08/03/2018 – FITCH: LAS VEGAS SANDS’ RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SANDS BETHLEHEM SALE; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q EPS $1.84

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 37,898 shares to 297,390 shares, valued at $21.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agnc Invt Corp by 920,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.85M shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

More notable recent Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Are Selling Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “25 Stocks Moving in Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Macao Heading Into Recession Again? – Motley Fool” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open 09/27: (AGTC) (LVS) (MTCH) Higher (ATRA) (PRGS) (MU) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Union Gaming drops estimates on Macau names – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold LVS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 264.75 million shares or 1.00% less from 267.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paragon Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Andra Ap stated it has 74,800 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Prudential Public Limited Liability Company has invested 0.48% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Blair William & Communication Il invested in 4,789 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Gsa Prtn Llp holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 22,045 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt invested in 3,898 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 150 were reported by Duncker Streett & Commerce. Colony Gru Ltd reported 0.03% stake. Gam Holding Ag has invested 0.02% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Massachusetts-based Natixis Lp has invested 0.01% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). North Star Corp stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Barclays Pcl has 0.01% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Next Century Growth Llc has invested 0.38% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). State Street accumulated 7.77M shares.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $881.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 189 shares to 543 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2,813 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,017 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Visa Stock a Buy After Rising 34% in 2019? – The Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa’s Verifi deal lands FTC approval – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Internet of Things Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa doubles its B2B cross-border payment network, adds Infosys as partner – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Incoming Wells Fargo CEO: ‘I certainly didn’t anticipate this opportunity coming along’ – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 10,000 were reported by Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Com. Rothschild Prtn Lc invested in 36,125 shares or 3.07% of the stock. Par Mngmt reported 450,000 shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. Texas Yale holds 31,231 shares. Us Financial Bank De has invested 0.55% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Swarthmore Group Inc Inc has invested 2.33% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.2% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Thornburg Inv stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 113,831 are owned by Beaumont Prtnrs Limited. Winslow Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 2,550 shares. The New Jersey-based New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru has invested 1.38% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cypress Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com (Wy) reported 7,731 shares. Peddock Advisors Ltd Company reported 1,760 shares stake. Ireland-based Davy Asset Ltd has invested 2.48% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Massachusetts Ser Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 28.15M shares.