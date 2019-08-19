Artemis Investment Management Llp Holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Raised as Share Price Declined; Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stock Declined While Crosslink Capital Has Lowered Holding

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by 28.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 46,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 119,998 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.15 million, down from 166,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $198.02. About 4.19 million shares traded or 227.15% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Close Deal During 3Q; 26/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Evident.Io; 23/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Touted by Light Street’s Kacher Says at Sohn; 01/05/2018 – Plant Prefab Completes New Prefabricated Residence in Palo Alto; 22/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC PANW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $190; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 12/04/2018 – SAN JUAN, PALO SECO PLANTS OUT OF SERVICE: UTILITY; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks,; 12/04/2018 – Virsec Announces Solution for Spectre & Meltdown Vulnerabilities

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 22.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 118,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 639,279 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.86 million, up from 521,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $25.18. About 2.66 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 209,922 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $140.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 13,286 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 521,644 shares, and cut its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf International Bank (Uk) accumulated 0.08% or 184,127 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Inc has 0.01% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 29,003 shares. Regent Inv Management Ltd has invested 0.08% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Stadion Money Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 1.48 million shares. Trustmark Fincl Bank Department invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa reported 0.39% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Proshare Ltd Llc owns 339,483 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Skba Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 1.51% stake. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il accumulated 47,728 shares. Sand Hill Advsr Lc owns 147,185 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Salem Capital Mgmt reported 3.5% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Dubuque Bancshares invested in 2,353 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Moors & Cabot Incorporated has invested 0.22% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ls Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Champlain Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability has invested 1.73% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). First Mercantile Trust invested 0.18% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 1.55 million are owned by Ameriprise Fincl. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.16% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 5,731 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 298,633 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 852 shares in its portfolio. Smith Asset Mgmt Group Limited Partnership stated it has 302,509 shares or 2.38% of all its holdings. Blair William Com Il has 0.13% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 12,485 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 46,997 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Davenport Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 1,569 shares. Whittier stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

