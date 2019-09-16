Artemis Investment Management Llp Has Upped Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Stake By $28.46 Million; Enstar Group LTD (ESGR) Sentiment Is 1.58

Enstar Group LTD (ESGR) investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.15, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 68 investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 43 decreased and sold positions in Enstar Group LTD. The investment managers in our database now own: 12.66 million shares, down from 12.76 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Enstar Group LTD in top ten holdings was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 36 Increased: 51 New Position: 17.

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) stake by 201.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Artemis Investment Management Llp acquired 749,077 shares as Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM)’s stock rose 20.45%. The Artemis Investment Management Llp holds 1.12 million shares with $43.03 million value, up from 371,703 last quarter. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation now has $31.66B valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.62. About 7.64M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 30/04/2018 – GOLDSTRIKE, NEWMONT FINALIZE YUKON PLANNED DRILL PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Maintains FY18 Corporate-Level Production, Cost and Cap Outlook; 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – COO THOMAS PALMER SAYS EXPECT TO ACHIEVE THE HIGHEST PRODUCTION AND LOWEST COSTS IN THE FOURTH QUARTER – CONF CALL; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – OPERATIONS HAVE RESTARTED AT BOTH AHAFO AND AKYEM FOLLOWING EXTENDED SAFETY DISCUSSIONS AND RISK ASSESSMENTS WITH EMPLOYEES; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT FORMS NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH MAVERIX METALS; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Announces New Board Member; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO MILL EXPANSION PROJECT REMAINS SUSPENDED; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – CFO NANCY BUESE SAYS ON TRACK TO RETURN MORE THAN $350 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. The company has market cap of $4.13 billion. It operates in four divisions: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, StarStone, and Life and Annuities. It has a 8.98 P/E ratio. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. holds 7.76% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited for 38,400 shares. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. owns 1.20 million shares or 6.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nfc Investments Llc has 5.06% invested in the company for 101,834 shares. The New York-based Beck Mack & Oliver Llc has invested 4.49% in the stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc., a California-based fund reported 82,018 shares.

The stock increased 0.89% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $191.99. About 82,722 shares traded or 14.18% up from the average. Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) has declined 15.70% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500.

