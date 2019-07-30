Artemis Investment Management Llp Has Upped Its Visa (V) Holding; Carpenter Technology (CRS) Shorts Raised By 25.45%

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased Visa Inc (V) stake by 33.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Artemis Investment Management Llp acquired 259,391 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 13.45%. The Artemis Investment Management Llp holds 1.03 million shares with $160.93M value, up from 770,381 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $406.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $181.53. About 4.30 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) had an increase of 25.45% in short interest. CRS’s SI was 1.56 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 25.45% from 1.24 million shares previously. With 303,000 avg volume, 5 days are for Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS)’s short sellers to cover CRS’s short positions. The SI to Carpenter Technology Corporation’s float is 3.34%. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.97. About 204,741 shares traded. Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) has declined 15.24% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CRS News: 24/05/2018 – CARPENTER TAN HOLDINGS LTD 0837.HK – UNITS & CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORP ENTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT PRODUCT AGREEMENTS; 03/04/2018 – Stryker: Lonny Carpenter, Group President, Global Quality and Business Ops, to Retire in March 2019; 26/03/2018 – CARPENTER TAN HOLDINGS LTD 0837.HK – DIRECTORS RECOMMEND SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF HK$30.72 CENTS PER SHARE FOR YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Carpenter Technology to Participate in the Credit Suisse Additive Manufacturing Symposium; 26/04/2018 – Carpenter Tech 3Q EPS 63c; 28/03/2018 – Anthony Scaramucci, Dick Vitale, Josh Brown and Megan Carpenter Announced as Keynote Speakers at the 2018 Fearless Investing Summit; 26/03/2018 – Carpenter Technology to Invest $100 Million in Soft Magnetic Capabilities and New Equipment in Reading, PA Facility; 14/03/2018 – Carpenter Tech Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Carpenter Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Carpenter Tech Presenting at Credit Suisse Conference May 10

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa had 22 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Raymond James. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $17500 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Nomura. On Thursday, May 2 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Jefferies. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, July 10 report.

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 172,168 shares to 171,761 valued at $24.03M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB) stake by 169,977 shares and now owns 141,237 shares. Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) was reduced too.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity. RICHEY ELLEN had sold 81,005 shares worth $11.34M on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advantage Inc reported 520 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Com holds 0% or 825 shares. Harvey Cap Incorporated holds 1.81% or 24,065 shares. M&T Bancorp reported 344,810 shares. Ycg Limited Liability Company has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 78.28M shares or 1.8% of its portfolio. Northstar Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.67% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 10,550 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 1.7% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Prudential Fincl holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2.03 million shares. 115,108 were accumulated by Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company. Griffin Asset Mgmt reported 0.69% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Farmers Trust Communication, a Ohio-based fund reported 36,527 shares. Becker Mngmt Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 3,814 shares. Howe & Rusling has 0.09% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 3,431 shares. Westover Cap Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.23 billion. It operates through two divisions, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It has a 14.19 P/E ratio. The firm develops, makes, and distributes cast/wrought and powder metal stainless steels and special alloys, including iron-nickel-cobalt base, stainless, superior corrosion resistant, and controlled expansion alloys; ultra-high strength and implantable alloys; tools and die steels; and other specialty metals, as well as cast/wrought titanium alloys.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold Carpenter Technology Corporation shares while 52 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 42.12 million shares or 3.14% less from 43.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 39 shares. Sei Invs Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 11,746 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 123,427 are held by Grp. Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.22% in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Us Comml Bank De accumulated 3,365 shares. Oberweis Asset holds 11,000 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 0.01% or 81,985 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc owns 39,574 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 299,211 shares. Tributary Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 355,948 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) for 5,173 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The has 0.01% invested in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Federated Pa has invested 0.02% in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS).

