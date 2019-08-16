Artemis Investment Management Llp Has Upped Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Holding; Gfs Advisors Has Decreased International Business Machs (IBM) Stake by $453,315 as Stock Rose

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 327.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 273,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 357,536 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.47 million, up from 83,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $80.38. About 313,282 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 27/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Issues Updated Proposed Life Insurance and Annuity Suitability Regulation Requiring a Best Interest Standard; 14/05/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.72 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.80 PCT AT MARCH END; 02/05/2018 – Discover Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – NY DFS ORDERS INSURERS TO UPDATE RESPONSE & RECOVERY PLANS; 25/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS SUPERINTENDENT VULLO ANNOUNCES NEXT PHASE OF NEW YORK’S EXPANDED PARTICIPATION IN STATE-BASED NMLS PLATFORM,; 08/05/2018 – Discover Introduces First Fee Forgiveness – a Program That Automatically Waives One Fee Per Year; 28/03/2018 – DFS CEO SAYS U.K. UPHOLSTERY MARKET TOUGH FOR SMALLER RIVALS; 16/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.50 PCT AT MARCH END VS 2.19 PCT AT FEBRUARY END – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Chamber of Digital Commerce Welcomes Discover Financial Services to Its Executive Committee; 27/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Issues Updated Proposed Life Insurance and Annuity Suitability Regulation Requiring a Best Interests Standar

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 23.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 3,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 10,215 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, down from 13,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $134.11. About 764,340 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 18/04/2018 – IBM Earnings: It’s All About the Margins — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – IBM Announces Collaboration with North Carolina State University to Accelerate Quantum Computing; 08/03/2018 – IBM: WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT 2% ANNUALLY THROUGH BUYBACKS; 17/05/2018 – IBM and Keio University Announce Collaborations with JSR, MUFG Bank, Mizuho Financial Group and Mitsubishi Chemical to Accelerate Quantum Computing in Japan; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net Income From Cont Ops Was $1.7 Billion; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR LOW SINGLE-DIGIT REV GROWTH – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using AI; 06/03/2018 – PacketFabric Offers Connectivity to IBM Cloud; 29/03/2018 – IBM SAYS ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION GUIDANCE, EXPECTED TO MODESTLY INCREASE IBM’S OPERATING NON-GAAP EPS IN 2018 – SEC FILING

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Analyst: IBM sets the stage for Red Hat contribution on call – Triangle Business Journal” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IBM Leveraging Red Hat For Hybrid Multi-Cloud Strategy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Can We Make Of International Business Machines Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:IBM) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IBM Counts On Red Hat For Cloud Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: IBM, Microsoft and Barrick Gold – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 9.63 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79 million and $337.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEV) by 7,407 shares to 19,611 shares, valued at $851,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Cap reported 2,000 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Penobscot Inv Communications owns 0.47% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 15,816 shares. Stock Yards National Bank & Trust And invested in 0.21% or 15,029 shares. Founders Financial Limited reported 6,849 shares. Peddock Cap Lc invested 0.19% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Clarkston Capital Limited Com stated it has 1.17% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Goelzer Investment Mgmt has 0.95% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Merian Investors (Uk) invested in 0.03% or 20,971 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Associate Inc Ca owns 0.02% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 900 shares. Piedmont has invested 0.67% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Fjarde Ap accumulated 277,984 shares. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.1% or 4,898 shares in its portfolio. Matrix Asset Advsr accumulated 29,799 shares. Moreover, Tiemann Inv Advisors Lc has 0.56% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Newman Dignan & Sheerar accumulated 0.28% or 4,961 shares.

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Discover: What Was Good Became Too Expensive – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Discover Financial Services’s (NYSE:DFS) Share Price Deserve to Gain 40%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Discover teams up with African payment tech firm Verve – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Discover Financial Services (DFS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv owns 583 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Nordea Management Ab has 0.44% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Quantbot Technology LP holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 92,140 shares. Principal Financial Grp has 3.68 million shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited reported 6,404 shares stake. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo owns 0.01% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 5,993 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt Inc reported 44,761 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Ls Ltd Liability Com has 0.92% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Hawaii-based First Hawaiian State Bank has invested 0.05% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Advisory Svcs Network Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Goelzer Investment Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) or 3,629 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.62 million shares. The Indiana-based Kessler Invest Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Sumitomo Life Insur Co holds 0.21% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) or 21,771 shares.

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 209,922 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $140.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 172,168 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,761 shares, and cut its stake in Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:GLUU).