Artemis Investment Management Llp Has Trimmed Nike (NKE) Position by $2.38 Million; Fsi Group Upped Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Holding by $981,704; Market Value Rose

Fsi Group Llc increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 23.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc bought 23,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The hedge fund held 126,926 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21 million, up from 102,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $41.83. About 821,496 shares traded or 12.14% up from the average. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 22/03/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q Net $100.9M; 20/04/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Lightstone And Western Alliance Bank Strengthen Relationship With $140 Million Credit Facility And $35 Million Financing; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Prague, Day One: Solidarity of Western Alliance, Stronger U.S.-Czech Ties; 20/04/2018 – DJ Western Alliance Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAL)

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 9.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 28,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 261,789 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.05M, down from 290,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $79.51. About 6.57M shares traded or 3.25% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS DUE TO TAX EFFECT 68C, EST. 53C; 14/03/2018 – Nike Investors: Time to Switch Teams to Adidas — Heard on the Street; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Rev $9B; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Four more Nike executives are out amid inquiry into harassment allegations – NYT; 24/05/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Roster change: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB on-field rights; 28/04/2018 – At Nike, Revolt Led by Women Leads to Exodus of Male Executives; 15/03/2018 – Nike: Names Elliott Hill President of Consumer and Marketplace; 29/04/2018 – Nike’s female workers lead a revolt against the culture, and prompt an exodus of male executives; 08/05/2018 – Four More Nike Executives Exit Amid Probe

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt has invested 1.68% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Reilly Finance Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 13,534 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd holds 0.14% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 2,715 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 544,101 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Limited, a Australia-based fund reported 616,761 shares. Connecticut-based Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct has invested 1.29% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). First Financial Corp In holds 14,388 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Blackhill Cap Incorporated has invested 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Calamos Wealth Management Limited Liability holds 0.69% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 57,765 shares. Sather Fincl Grp Incorporated invested in 2.97% or 174,158 shares. Price T Rowe Md invested 0.3% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Penobscot Inc has 77,503 shares. Robecosam Ag owns 71,137 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 10,000 shares. Wendell David Assoc reported 218,435 shares.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.00 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 83,016 shares to 1.32M shares, valued at $132.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 21,156 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,842 shares, and has risen its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $113,125 activity.

Fsi Group Llc, which manages about $3.71B and $92.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 25,000 shares to 31,400 shares, valued at $439,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 27,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,000 shares, and cut its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION).

