Artemis Investment Management Llp Has Trimmed Its Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holding; Exact Sciences (EXAS) Shorts Up By 1.38%

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) had an increase of 1.38% in short interest. EXAS’s SI was 13.12M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.38% from 12.94M shares previously. With 1.59 million avg volume, 8 days are for Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)’s short sellers to cover EXAS’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.45% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $118.16. About 1.07 million shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick Jr. Is No Oprah Winfrey. Just Ask Exact Sciences; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES 1Q LOSS PER SHARE 33C, EST. LOSS PER SHARE 38C; 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership; 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 03/04/2018 – ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) stake by 96.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 470,470 shares as Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR)’s stock rose 30.11%. The Artemis Investment Management Llp holds 15,038 shares with $131,000 value, down from 485,508 last quarter. Caesars Entmt Corp now has $7.77B valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.46. About 9.12 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 13/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Announces New $500M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, VICI PROPERTIES REPORT LETTER OF INTENT; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle; 04/05/2018 – Buffalo BusFirst: Caesars, Hard Rock, Mohegan Sun vying for Casino Niagara, Fallsview Casino operations; 01/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.50 Billion Senior Secured Term Loan; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Las Vegas RevPAR Down $2 to $142; 13/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Agreement to Bring Harrah’s-Branded Tribal Casino to Northern California

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) stake by 46,500 shares to 147,770 valued at $11.07 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) stake by 147,023 shares and now owns 415,064 shares. Lumentum Hldgs Inc was raised too.

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CZR Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Moore Kuehn, PLLC Announces Investigation of Caesars Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ: CZR) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Caesars Entertainment Corporation Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in Store for Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Caesars Entertainment tops EBITDAR expectations – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Caesars (NASDAQ:CZR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Caesars had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15 target in Friday, February 22 report. The stock of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, June 25. Morgan Stanley downgraded Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $12.5000 target. Credit Suisse initiated Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $11 target in Monday, February 25 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by UBS. The rating was downgraded by SunTrust on Tuesday, June 25 to “Hold”. Deutsche Bank maintained Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) rating on Friday, February 22. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $11 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bank De has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Moreover, Frontfour Cap Grp Limited Liability Corp has 8.48% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management accumulated 0.01% or 25,100 shares. Moreover, Lpl Ltd Co has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 23,840 shares. New York-based Amalgamated Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Alps Advsr Inc invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Wells Fargo And Com Mn holds 306,267 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Blackrock holds 52.03 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Vanguard Incorporated reported 0.02% stake. Proshare Advsr Lc has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). American Group Inc Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Nicholas Investment Ptnrs LP invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). 268,903 were reported by Raymond James And.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company has market cap of $15.87 billion. The firm develops the Cologuard, a non-invasive stool DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It has a collaboration, license, and purchase agreement with Genzyme Corporation; and license agreement with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research.

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Exact Sciences (EXAS) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: MDB, EXAS, CVX – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Exact Sciences (EXAS) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/29/2019: MYL, EXAS, GHDX, SNY, JNJ, PFE, MRK, ABT, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Exact Sciences Stock Snapped Right Back Into Place – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold Exact Sciences Corporation shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory has invested 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Gam Holding Ag stated it has 31,695 shares. 6,093 are held by Opus Point Partners Management Limited Liability Com. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 3.30 million shares. World Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Tower Rech Llc (Trc) holds 55 shares. Prtnrs Llc, a New York-based fund reported 125,300 shares. The Massachusetts-based Moors Cabot has invested 0.02% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0% or 700 shares. Columbia Asset Management reported 0.11% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Hightower Advsr Ltd Llc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Sit Inv Associates Inc holds 0.09% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) or 31,250 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated owns 262 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 0.01% or 24,650 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Pekin Hardy Strauss has 0.03% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Among 6 analysts covering Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Exact Sciences had 13 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) rating on Friday, February 22. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $100 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 16. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Robert W. Baird. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of EXAS in report on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by BTIG Research with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Craig Hallum. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by UBS. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Friday, April 12 with “Buy”.