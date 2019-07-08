Artemis Investment Management Llp Has Raised Position in Visa (V); As Berry Global Group (BERY) Market Value Declined, Sir Capital Management LP Has Raised Holding

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 33.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 259,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.93M, up from 770,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $396.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $175.79. About 692,589 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 204.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 236,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.60% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 351,662 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.94 million, up from 115,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $54.19. About 25,875 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 0.45% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q EPS 66c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Berry Global Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BERY); 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packaging group SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 09/03/2018 Paula A. Sneed Elected to the Board of Directors of Berry Global Group, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Adj EPS 84c; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Position in Berry Global; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL 2Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 87C; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Net $90M; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL CONFIRMS FY ADJUSTED FCF VIEW

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 1.46M shares to 525,728 shares, valued at $25.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $544.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 40,040 shares to 5,200 shares, valued at $250,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.